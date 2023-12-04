MW3 players pleasantly surprised over first look at season one snaking nerf

MW3 season one is set to nerf the controversial snaking movement mechanic, and community members are loving what they saw from an early look at the change.

Snaking in CoD refers to players positioning themselves behind an object on a map and quickly switching between prone and crouching positions. The movement resembles a slithering snake, and it’s challenging for players to shoot an enemy bobbing and weaving behind cover.

The snaking change is expected to come in season one. Image via Activision

Sledgehammer Games launched an investigation last month to ensure the movement mechanic is still a viable skill but is a fair experience for both players in a gunfight. Before waiting for the devs to take action, the Call of Duty League stepped in and agreed to ban snaking from matches.

CDL community members celebrated the decision, but some pro players doubt the ban can hold up for an entire season before being broken and removed. Now, however, an upcoming season update may take care of snaking for them.

Snaking nerfed in MW3 season one

CoD content creator LunchTime went to a MW3 preview event over the weekend and revealed that a snaking nerf is coming in season one. Players can still move relatively fast while dodging behind an object, but the enemy has more of their body exposed, making it easier to fire back at someone who’s snaking.

First look at the snaking fix. What do y’all think? 🐍#MW3 pic.twitter.com/xHpETIlzKy — MSF LunchTime (@LunchTime_YT) December 4, 2023

Fellow YouTuber JGOD also participated in the event. “This will only impact the 0.1% of players that abuse snaking,” he said. “They are talking about the worst offenders of snaking.”

JGOD added that most players won’t be able to tell the difference, but the change will be noticeable for CDL pros and other top-level players who sit behind cover for 30 seconds or longer.

Community members celebrated the evidence that LunchTime provided. “Wow, that actually looks good,” one player said.

Despite receiving positive feedback, a segment of the player base still believes this change won’t resolve the issue. “Would rather have a harsher movement penalty for spamming the movement,” a second commenter said.

Players can reach their own conclusions on the change to snaking when MW3 season one starts on Dec. 6.