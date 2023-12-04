Category:
CoD

MW3 players pleasantly surprised over first look at season one snaking nerf

Is this finally the end of snaking?
Image of Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay
|
Published: Dec 4, 2023 04:20 pm
A soldier checking their gear in Modern Warfare 3.

MW3 season one is set to nerf the controversial snaking movement mechanic, and community members are loving what they saw from an early look at the change. 

Snaking in CoD refers to players positioning themselves behind an object on a map and quickly switching between prone and crouching positions. The movement resembles a slithering snake, and it’s challenging for players to shoot an enemy bobbing and weaving behind cover.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad
MW3 Aftermarket parts
The snaking change is expected to come in season one. Image via Activision

Sledgehammer Games launched an investigation last month to ensure the movement mechanic is still a viable skill but is a fair experience for both players in a gunfight. Before waiting for the devs to take action, the Call of Duty League stepped in and agreed to ban snaking from matches. 

CDL community members celebrated the decision, but some pro players doubt the ban can hold up for an entire season before being broken and removed. Now, however, an upcoming season update may take care of snaking for them.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Snaking nerfed in MW3 season one

CoD content creator LunchTime went to a MW3 preview event over the weekend and revealed that a snaking nerf is coming in season one. Players can still move relatively fast while dodging behind an object, but the enemy has more of their body exposed, making it easier to fire back at someone who’s snaking.

Fellow YouTuber JGOD also participated in the event. “This will only impact the 0.1% of players that abuse snaking,” he said. “They are talking about the worst offenders of snaking.” 

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

JGOD added that most players won’t be able to tell the difference, but the change will be noticeable for CDL pros and other top-level players who sit behind cover for 30 seconds or longer. 

Community members celebrated the evidence that LunchTime provided. “Wow, that actually looks good,” one player said.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Despite receiving positive feedback, a segment of the player base still believes this change won’t resolve the issue. “Would rather have a harsher movement penalty for spamming the movement,” a second commenter said.

Related

MW3 season one early patch notes: 4 maps, 5 guns, ranked play, and more
Warzone season one early patch notes: New perks, MW3 movement, more
MW3 Zombies season one early patch notes

Players can reach their own conclusions on the change to snaking when MW3 season one starts on Dec. 6. 

related content

Read Article How to carry 2 primary weapons in MW3
A team of four soldiers. Three are firing weapons, while one hides from bullets using a riot shield.

How to carry 2 primary weapons in MW3

Matt Porter Matt Porter and others Dec 4, 2023
Read Article Why aren’t Brice and Tunn casting in the CDL anymore?
CDL talent desk

Why aren’t Brice and Tunn casting in the CDL anymore?

Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Dec 4, 2023
Read Article All of your Warzone stats up to this point have meant absolutely nothing—again
A player moves through the fog of the Warzone map Vondel.

All of your Warzone stats up to this point have meant absolutely nothing—again

Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Dec 4, 2023
Read Article Dozens of Warzone changes set to arrive in MW3 season one following player feedback
Two soldiers in Warzone 2 spotting an enemy.

Dozens of Warzone changes set to arrive in MW3 season one following player feedback

Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Dec 4, 2023
Read Article Warzone’s new map apparently only supports 100 players, which could make for much slower games
Warzone operators deploying on the new map Urzikstan.

Warzone’s new map apparently only supports 100 players, which could make for much slower games

Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Dec 4, 2023

Related Content

Read Article How to carry 2 primary weapons in MW3
A team of four soldiers. Three are firing weapons, while one hides from bullets using a riot shield.
Category:
CoD
CoD

How to carry 2 primary weapons in MW3

Matt Porter Matt Porter and others Dec 4, 2023
Read Article Why aren’t Brice and Tunn casting in the CDL anymore?
CDL talent desk
Category:
CoD
CoD

Why aren’t Brice and Tunn casting in the CDL anymore?

Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Dec 4, 2023
Read Article All of your Warzone stats up to this point have meant absolutely nothing—again
A player moves through the fog of the Warzone map Vondel.
Category:
CoD
CoD

All of your Warzone stats up to this point have meant absolutely nothing—again

Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Dec 4, 2023
Read Article Dozens of Warzone changes set to arrive in MW3 season one following player feedback
Two soldiers in Warzone 2 spotting an enemy.
Category:
CoD
CoD

Dozens of Warzone changes set to arrive in MW3 season one following player feedback

Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Dec 4, 2023
Read Article Warzone’s new map apparently only supports 100 players, which could make for much slower games
Warzone operators deploying on the new map Urzikstan.
Category:
CoD
CoD

Warzone’s new map apparently only supports 100 players, which could make for much slower games

Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Dec 4, 2023
Continue to next article

Author

Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at [email protected].