Snaking is a well-known movement technique in Call of Duty that has been cranked up a notch for Modern Warfare 3. This movement style not only helps you navigate the battlefield but can also catch enemy players off guard.

Whether you are trying to recreate the snake mechanic yourself or attempting to foil other players using this technique, here’s everything we know about snaking in Modern Warfare 3.

What is snaking in MW3?

Snaking is a movement technique that allows you to quickly peek over cover, presenting an opportunity to shoot at enemies without being as vulnerable yourself. A more unconventional snaking style, dubbed by some as “snaking 2.0,” also emerged following the release of Modern Warfare 3.

There’s a new movement mechanic in Modern Warfare 3 that turns you into a literal snake. 🐍



Apparently it’s only able to be done on mouse and keyboard.



Smh, they already get their whole arm. Don’t think they needed any more advantages. #MW3 pic.twitter.com/SjOTZRTJr0 — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) November 21, 2023

As seen above, this is a far more intense version of snaking that gives sprint speed to otherwise completely prone players. It is heavily believed among players that this is an exploit and will likely be patched out in the near future.

How to snake in MW3

Cover such as this overturned soda machine on Terminal makes great snaking spots. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

To snake in Modern Warfare 3, you first need to find cover that you can easily go prone near. From here, you should lay prone behind the cover and then sprint forward to run into the cover. Whenever you come close to colliding with the cover, return to prone before sprinting again.

This strange movement puts your character in constant motion and makes you a much harder target to shoot. At the same time, you can use this technique to gain a much more advantageous angle on your enemy or simply use the unorthodox movement to get information on your opponent’s location.

Snaking certainly is not the best course of action in all scenarios, but it is a great movement tool to add to your arsenal. More often than not, this technique can catch opponents off guard and lead to a couple of easy kills.