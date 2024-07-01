Image Credit: Bethesda
MW3 has been unplayably laggy for many since recent updates—and players are fed up

"This new update makes things borderline unplayable."
Call of Duty players complaining about lag is nothing new, especially after they drop a donut on the scoreboard in a Search and Destroy match.

But for many players, after Modern Warfare 3‘s Season Four Reloaded update on June 26, the game has become “borderline unplayable,” “unstable,” and “trash,” according to a lot of users on the MW3 Reddit page.

Unstable servers?
byu/Daviess93 inModernWarfareIII

The lag is manifesting itself in different ways for different players, but the Reddit page has been overrun with players complaining about their lag and even posting video proof of it. A quick perusal of the page shows several posts about the problem—and it’s pretty bad. I’d go as far as to say “unplayable” is an accurate description.

“If my ping goes above 32, I start rubberbanding like crazy,” one player said. “I’ve apparently lost connection to servers four times today, and it would kick me out the application. Happened yesterday too. I’m afraid to play Zombies because I won’t make it a whole match without being kicked.”

It doesn’t matter what the platform or game mode is—MW3 multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone—it appears that it’s a widespread issue affecting many players. And those still sticking with the current CoD are fed up with it.

“It’s been happening to me the last few days,” another player said of the lag. “I was wondering if I should even bother today. I see now that I shouldn’t. It’s flaming garbage.”

Personally, I haven’t seen much more lag than usual on my end, so perhaps the lag has something to do with specific internet connection speeds or something else within the game or its servers. Either way, the problem persists nearly a week after Season Four Reloaded went live.

anyone else?
byu/Obvious-Ad-4834 inModernWarfareIII

CoD’s season four is set to end in just a few weeks, but a new update to fix these problems for players will likely need to be rolled out before then. Otherwise, July may be the perfect time for many to touch grass.

