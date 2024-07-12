Image Credit: Bethesda
All three camos from the G3T-H1GH3R challenge in Call of Duty
Screenshot by Dot Esports
MW3 Get Higher camos: How to get camos from G3T_H1GH3R mode

There's a lot to collect.
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
|
Published: Jul 12, 2024 05:51 pm

The G3T_H1GH3R mode permanently replaced the limited-time Get Higher mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare three, offering new camos for players to earn. While these camos are easier to obtain than traditional kill challenges, they still present a significant hurdle that only a few manage to conquer.

To address this, we have compiled a comprehensive list of all the G3T_H1GH3R camos and their acquisition methods in CoD: MW3.

G3T_H1GH3R game mode Call of Duty.
Reach the top. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get camos from G3T_H1GH3R mode in MW3

There are a total of three camos players can collect from the G3T_H1GH3R mode. Each of these camos is unique and provide a new look to your weapons with animated designs.

Here are all the camos with their respective objectives:

  • Shifting Grid: Successfully complete the G3T_H1GH3R run in under 10 minutes.
  • Gridlocked: Successfully complete G3T_H1GH3R run for the first time.
  • Synth Bust: Collect all 12 secret coins on the G3T_H1GH3R map and reach the Castle.

The first camo challenge is quite manageable, with each session in the G3T_H1GH3R game mode lasting a generous 15 minutes, giving ample time to complete it. For the second challenge, it’s recommended to explore the map thoroughly and uncover shortcuts to finish in under 10 minutes. To earn the Synth Bust camo, familiarize yourself with the map before embarking on your quest for the coins.

How to get the Synth Bust camo on the G3T_H1GH3R map

Synth Bust camo Modern Warfare three
So shiny, it’ll blind you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While all three challenges are fairly straightforward to complete, the Synth Bust poses a new challenge for players not familiar with the map in CoD. There are a total of 12 coins scattered across the map in various locations that need to be collected in a single run before reaching the top. Below we’ve mentioned the locations of all 12 coins.

All 12 coin locations on the G3T_H1GH3R map

Edition NumberHeightHow to get
0121 metersThe first coin can be found inside the hole below the red dropping block on the right corner exit.
0230 metersExit the second rotating orange obstacle to find a hole in the wall. Enter the hole and collect the second coin.
0363 metersClear the third checkpoint, and before jumping to the next platform, look to your right to spot the coin.
04103 metersThis coin is hard to miss. Run across the thin green platforms to spot the coin spinning next to the green illuminated arrows.
05110 metersAfter clearing the ninth checkpoint, climb above the containers on the blue wall to spot an opening beneath the platform. Jump on the platform to discover a hidden area and collect the coin.
06146 metersCross the green platform above the spiked area. Once on the ledge, look for a hidden passage in the wall near the platform edge and spikes. Calculate your jump carefully to reach the hole and retrieve the sixth coin.
07146 metersFollow the hidden passage where you found the sixth coin to locate the seventh next to a portal.
08164 metersClimb above the red obstacles that try to crush you near checkpoint 10 and make your way to the very end of the platform to spot the coin.
09170 metersUse the ladder connected to the airplane’s propeller to climb on top. Jump to the blue platform at the plane’s far end to discover an entrance inside. You’ll find the coin next to the cargo.
10190 metersAt the end of checkpoint 11, drop down to the ledge below the orange spinning obstacles near the purple floating spacemen. The coin will be placed inside the secret passageway near the portal.
11206 metersClear checkpoint 18 and follow the route to spot the coin placed on the platform with purple flowers.
12227 metersKeep following the path until you reach checkpoint 21. The last coin will be placed inside a small shaft beneath the first platform on the right. Calculate your jump and enter the shaft to spot the coin next to the illuminating palm trees.

Once you’ve collected all 12 coins on the G3T_H1GH3R map, reach the top and enter the portal to acquire the Synth Bust camo in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

