MW3 Get Higher camos: How to get camos from G3T_H1GH3R mode

The G3T_H1GH3R mode permanently replaced the limited-time Get Higher mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare three, offering new camos for players to earn. While these camos are easier to obtain than traditional kill challenges, they still present a significant hurdle that only a few manage to conquer.

To address this, we have compiled a comprehensive list of all the G3T_H1GH3R camos and their acquisition methods in CoD: MW3.

Reach the top.

How to get camos from G3T_H1GH3R mode in MW3

There are a total of three camos players can collect from the G3T_H1GH3R mode. Each of these camos is unique and provide a new look to your weapons with animated designs.

Here are all the camos with their respective objectives:

Shifting Grid : Successfully complete the G3T_H1GH3R run in under 10 minutes.

: Successfully complete the G3T_H1GH3R run in under 10 minutes. Gridlocked : Successfully complete G3T_H1GH3R run for the first time.

: Successfully complete G3T_H1GH3R run for the first time. Synth Bust: Collect all 12 secret coins on the G3T_H1GH3R map and reach the Castle.

The first camo challenge is quite manageable, with each session in the G3T_H1GH3R game mode lasting a generous 15 minutes, giving ample time to complete it. For the second challenge, it’s recommended to explore the map thoroughly and uncover shortcuts to finish in under 10 minutes. To earn the Synth Bust camo, familiarize yourself with the map before embarking on your quest for the coins.

How to get the Synth Bust camo on the G3T_H1GH3R map

So shiny, it'll blind you.

While all three challenges are fairly straightforward to complete, the Synth Bust poses a new challenge for players not familiar with the map in CoD. There are a total of 12 coins scattered across the map in various locations that need to be collected in a single run before reaching the top. Below we’ve mentioned the locations of all 12 coins.

All 12 coin locations on the G3T_H1GH3R map

Edition Number Height How to get 01 21 meters The first coin can be found inside the hole below the red dropping block on the right corner exit. 02 30 meters Exit the second rotating orange obstacle to find a hole in the wall. Enter the hole and collect the second coin. 03 63 meters Clear the third checkpoint, and before jumping to the next platform, look to your right to spot the coin. 04 103 meters This coin is hard to miss. Run across the thin green platforms to spot the coin spinning next to the green illuminated arrows. 05 110 meters After clearing the ninth checkpoint, climb above the containers on the blue wall to spot an opening beneath the platform. Jump on the platform to discover a hidden area and collect the coin. 06 146 meters Cross the green platform above the spiked area. Once on the ledge, look for a hidden passage in the wall near the platform edge and spikes. Calculate your jump carefully to reach the hole and retrieve the sixth coin. 07 146 meters Follow the hidden passage where you found the sixth coin to locate the seventh next to a portal. 08 164 meters Climb above the red obstacles that try to crush you near checkpoint 10 and make your way to the very end of the platform to spot the coin. 09 170 meters Use the ladder connected to the airplane’s propeller to climb on top. Jump to the blue platform at the plane’s far end to discover an entrance inside. You’ll find the coin next to the cargo. 10 190 meters At the end of checkpoint 11, drop down to the ledge below the orange spinning obstacles near the purple floating spacemen. The coin will be placed inside the secret passageway near the portal. 11 206 meters Clear checkpoint 18 and follow the route to spot the coin placed on the platform with purple flowers. 12 227 meters Keep following the path until you reach checkpoint 21. The last coin will be placed inside a small shaft beneath the first platform on the right. Calculate your jump and enter the shaft to spot the coin next to the illuminating palm trees.

Once you’ve collected all 12 coins on the G3T_H1GH3R map, reach the top and enter the portal to acquire the Synth Bust camo in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

