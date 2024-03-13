MW3 devs shares good news for CDL fans who hate Control

The Modern Warfare 3 devs hinted Capture The Flag may return in a future update, which could spell the end for Control in the Call of Duty League.

A MW3 player posted on Reddit and asked other community members what they would bring back from a previous Call of Duty if they had the chance. The OP pointed out a classic game mode as the best possible addition. “I would choose capture the flag,” the OP said. “I really miss that mode and think it would be so fun to play on MWIII.”

CTF is probably coming back, but what does that change? Image via Activision

Sledgehammer Games responded with an eyes emoji, possibly inferring the game mode will be added in a future update. Season Two Reloaded went live on March 6, meaning players will likely have to wait a few weeks if the devs intend to add the game mode back in a future update. Based on the battle pass, we expect Season Three could potentially launch on April 3.

Modern Warfare 2 ended a six-year drought by re-introducing Capture The Flag. Black Ops Cold War briefly added the mode in 2021, but it was only for a brief spell. As for the CDL, CoD Black Ops 2 in 2012 was the last series installment to use Capture The Flag as one of the game modes in the professional league, and since then, the third game mode has changed from Domination to Control.

CDL fans have always complained about Control, but frustrations boiled over during Modern Warfare 2’s season. Al Bagra Fortress Control was widely regarded as one of the worst maps in the league because of a spawn trap that made it nearly impossible for the attacking team to win a round. Community members have come around more this season, but those doubts still remain.

If Capture The Flag is added back as part of the Season Three update, there is always a chance the mode will replace Control, but it’s far from a guarantee. Adding a new game mode would be an unprecedented move for the pro league, and previous history doesn’t offer any optimism.

Several CDL pros wanted Season Two maps added into the league rotation, and had a few weeks to test them out before qualifier matches started again. Despite that, Call of Duty League senior manager Spencer Peterson revealed none of the new season two maps can be added to the professional map pool until after Major Two. So if it’s not possible to add maps after a new update, it’s even less likely we see an entire new game mode.