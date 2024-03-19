The March 19 update for Modern Warfare 3 had a few bugs addressed, while Raven Software balanced weapons and made a few gulag changes in Warzone.

We still have a few more weeks before Season Three most likely kicks off in MW3 and Warzone, but that doesn’t mean the devs won’t make any changes in the meantime. The latest update doesn’t offer any drastic revisions, but there are a few design choices worth noting.

Warzone March 19 update patch notes

Warzone’s close range meta undergoes a few changes. Image via Activision

According to WZRanked, the RAM-9 is currently the second most popular weapon in Warzone with a 16 percent pick rate. In stark contrast, the next most popular SMG, the AMR9, only gets selected in 5 percent of matches. Even though there are plenty of viable close-range meta options that relatively have the same time-to-kill speeds, most community members have crowned the RAM-9 as the king of up-close-and-personal engagements.

Raven Software took note of that and responded by decreasing the RAM-9’s near to mid damage from 27 to 24 and mid damage from 24 to 22. Meanwhile, the HRM-9 had its max damage range decreased from 12.95 meters to 11.30. The RAM-9 will still shred through enemies as it’s close range damage wasn’t touched, but we expect the HRM-9 to feel less potent. Overall, we don’t expect the short-range meta to change that much.

Next up, Raven Software decided to disable the night vision gulag variant and removed laser attachments from gulag loadouts. Laser attachments were not very popular, as players were frustrated that the attachment revealed their location to the enemy. Community members also had concerns about the night vision gulag, as poor visibility made it hard to know where you were shooting.

MW3 March 19 update patch notes

Sledgehammer Games addressed a few bugs in MW3 multiplayer, and also made a few changes in the beloved Juggermosh limited-time game mode. In the quick play filter menu, the maps widget will now only display maps available, depending on which game modes you selected. Operator unlock challenges will now show accurate requirements, and players will no longer receive the incorrect notification for completing a weekly challenge.

As for Juggermosh, Juggernauts are no longer immune to stun grenades, flash grenades, and shock sticks, and the devs addressed an exploit that made it possible to equip custom loadouts. Lastly, entering water will no longer cause weapons to lose functionality.

