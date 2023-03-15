The camo grind continues in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Season Two Reloaded update.

The ongoing Path of the Ronin event is being refreshed with a new set of challenges in the update, which goes live on March 15. And there’s two gorgeous new camos to be unlocked for use on all weapons in MW2 and Warzone 2.

Unlock a new event Camo for each Weapon class and a golden Charm in the Path of the Ronin Event expansion



Here are the challenges at a glance:

Players who enjoy using only one type of weapon will need to step out of their comfort zone if they want to unlock the new Winds of Ash and Bowing Blossom camos. It’s time to grind headshots again.

Here’s the new set of challenges to complete in MW2’s Season Two Reloaded.

MW2 Path of the Ronin camo challenges

The Path of the Ronin event in season two is getting a refresh in Season Two Reloaded.

The original set of challenges to unlock the Crossbow in MW2 and Warzone 2 has now been replaced with a different set based all around unlocking two new camos that players can use on their weapons in both games.

With the Crossbow challenges now gone, a new challenge has replaced them. CoD players who didn’t finish the original challenges in time can now unlock the Crossbow by getting 50 longshot kills with marksman rifles.

How to get the Winds of Ash camo in MW2

The two new camos available to unlock in MW2’s Season Two Reloaded update are decidedly cherry blossom-themed, fitting with the aesthetic of Ashika Island, season two’s new Resurgence map in Warzone 2.

To unlock the two new camos, there’s a new set of challenges that tasks players to use every weapon class in the game in specific ways. The challenges can be done in both MW2 and Warzone 2, so players will need to up their game and aim to do so.

Are you ready to chase down a whole bunch of headshots? Here are the individual challenges needed to unlock the Winds of Ash camo in MW2:

Assault Rifles: Get 125 headshots (eliminations)

Get 125 headshots (eliminations) Battle Rifles: Get 75 headshots

Get 75 headshots Submachine Guns: Get 100 headshots

Get 100 headshots Light Machine Guns: Get 75 headshots

Get 75 headshots Shotguns: Get 50 headshots

Get 50 headshots Marksman Rifles: Get 50 headshots

Get 50 headshots Sniper Rifles: Get 50 headshots

Get 50 headshots Handguns: Get 30 headshots

Get 30 headshots Melee: Get 30 kills from behind

Get 30 kills from behind Launcher: Get 40 kills

How to get the Bowing Blossoms camo in MW2

The second camo in the Path of the Ronin event, Bowing Blossoms, doesn’t have its own individual challenge. Instead, this one’s unlocked once you’ve finished every single challenge above.

Once all 10 challenges are completed, you will unlock Bowing Blossoms for every weapon in the game.