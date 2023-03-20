MW2 Gilded Reaper skin: How to get it, bundle details, and more

When Call of Duty announced the Season Two Reloaded update, there was a plethora of content unveiled. The headliners of this content were the weapon balancing changes, a new multiplayer map, and a new battle rifle, which is to be expected. But there were some announcements in the update that players are even more curious about now that Season Two Reloaded has been released.

One piece of content from the Season Two Reloaded update that players are wondering about is the Bone Chiller bundle. The artwork for this bundle was made available, but players still can’t purchase it in Warzone 2 or Modern Warfare 2. The main reason why players are so interested in this bundle specifically is due to the primary skin that’s available in it, which is called the “Gilded Reaper.”

If you want to find out when you can get your hands on the Gilded Reaper skin and the rest of the Bone Chiller bundle’s contents, check out the details below.

How to get the Gilded Reaper skin in MW2

At time of writing, the current release date for the Bone Chiller bundle and the Gilded Reaper skin is April 11, 2023. If that date does not get delayed, then the Bone Chiller bundle will become available in the MW2 store sometime throughout that day.

It’s currently unknown exactly how many COD Points in the Bone Chiller bundle will cost. But due to the design of the Gilded Reaper skin and the fact that the bundle contains Tracer Pack weapons, we can safely assume that it will cost upwards of 2,400 COD Points.

We don’t know which weapons will be the recipients of the Tracer Pack blueprints, but it’s presumed the bundle will contain two total weapons in addition to the Gilded Reaper skin. Rounding out the bundle are other cosmetics, such as stickers, emblems, and calling cards.

For now, all players can do is wait until April 11 when the Bone Chiller bundle will go live in the MW2 store. From there, they can purchase the bundle using COD Points. If players don’t have enough COD Points in their account, they can purchase more directly from the store.