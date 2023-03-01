Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s second season is in full swing, and as part of the season, a special in-game event called Path of the Ronin is available for those who are looking for some challenges and some exclusive loot to unlock, also available in Warzone 2 battle royale.

The Path of the Ronin challenges are available for a few weeks during season two, and once they’re gone, they’re gone forever. If players want to unlock the Crossbow now, all of the challenges must be completed.

One of the challenges in MW2 tasks players with getting 50 Operator Revenge Kills online. Just what are Operator Revenge Kills, and how are you supposed to get a whopping 50 of them?

Here’s how to get 50 Operator Revenge Kills fast in MW2’s Path of the Ronin event.

Fastest way to get 50 Operator Revenge Kills in MW2

Screengrab via Activision

In MW2, an Operator Revenge Kill is when you kill the player who last killed you. That’s all there is to it. It’s just another fancy name for something that’s quite simple in CoD multiplayer.

In general, you will begin to accrue Operator Revenge Kills simply by playing multiplayer matches. For the Path of the Ronin Challenge called Loyalty (Chu Gi), though, you need a whole lot of them to finish it. You need to get 50 Operator Revenge Kills, to be exact.

The fastest way to farm Operator Revenge Kills is to head into one of the game’s small map playlists, like Shoot the Ship, featuring Shipment and Shoot House. You’re going to be dying a lot on these smaller maps, so this is rife with opportunities to get Operator Revenge kills. Simply play the game as you normally would and the kills will begin to rack up.

Screengrab via Activision

Another way to get these Operator Revenge Kills rather quickly is to play a fast-paced objective mode like Hardpoint. You can throw yourself on the hill and enemies will pick you off rather quickly, giving you an easy opportunity to pick them off right back and grab one of the 50 kills you need.

You can also let yourself be killed by several different players. This will up your chances of getting an Operator Revenge Kill with each kill you get, instead of relying on just one at a time.