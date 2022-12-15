Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players should pick up any guns they want to level quickly. To celebrate the launch of the game’s first midseason update, the developers are giving players a double XP weekend alongside the launch of season one reloaded this week, which also brought a host of changes to MW2, Warzone, and DMZ.

For five days, players can get double XP on both their accounts and weapons. This means it might be a good time to level that weapon you don’t really feel like using but is required to unlock another gun or attachment you want to add to your loadout. You don’t have to stick to Warzone 2 or DMZ during that time period, either: some multiplayer modes will be available for free during the limited-time window, which allows you to rack up kills (and likely deaths) more quickly.

Here’s exactly when the MW2 double XP weekend kicks off and how long you have to make the most out of the celebrations.

When does MW2’s double XP weekend start and end?

MW2’s latest double XP period kicks off at 12pm CT on Dec. 15 and runs until 12pm CT on Monday, Dec. 19, according to the official website. This means players have a whole weekend to level their account and weapons, with some leeway to wrap up anything they missed on Monday, Dec. 19.

Double XP isn’t the only reason to celebrate MW2’s midseason update, though. During that same timeframe, a series of multiplayer modes will be available freely to all players as part of the free access period. During that time, players can try “a limited portion” of the multiplayer experience, including the newly released Shipment (goodbye, for now, Shoot House) and third-person playlists. Players can get a new perspective by playing Hardpoint, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Team Deathmatch in third-person view during the access period.

In addition to the double XP weekend and the free access period, the midseason update also brought the new Chimera weapon, the Shipment map to multiplayer, adjustments to weapon balance, and a slew of other changes.