Modern Warfare fans create inspired animation reel

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare might be one of the best-looking FPS games on the market. Yet, would the game look even better if it was hand-drawn and animated?

Two animators, guzzu97 and pebblejang, set out to answer the question. In an impressive animation reel, the artists replicated three different guns from Modern Warfare in the game’s first-person perspective.

The first was a Glock, or X16 in Modern Warfare, with a red dot sight, followed by a FAMAS and then a 1911 pistol. Painstaking detail had been put into the near-perfect replicas of the original animations.

With season two just around the corner, new guns GRAU 5.56 and Striker 45 might be joining their animated brethren soon.

If you want to see the entire process that went into animating a mere 12 seconds of footage, guzzu97 released a time-lapse video of him studying the in-game animation of the FAMAS, which also includes him drawing, outlining, and animating the end product.

With nothing but the love of animation and Modern Warfare‘s sleek guns, the two artists came together and showed us that the Call of Duty franchise will look pretty in an animated remake.