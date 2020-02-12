Call of Duty: Modern Warfare brings back Twitch drops to celebrate season 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare fans can once again earn in-game rewards by watching eligible streams on Twitch.

From 12pm CT on Feb. 12 to 12pm CT on Feb. 19, Twitch viewers only need to link their accounts and watch certain Call of Duty streams to earn a new emblem, spray, calling card, and an hour of double weapon XP.

One hour watched: Prime Watcher emblem

Two hours watched: Restless Sleeper spray

Three hours watched: one hour of double weapon XP

Four hours watched: Hard Landing animated calling card

This is the fourth time that Modern Warfare has had Twitch drops, but the first time since the Call of Duty League announced it would be exclusively streaming on YouTube. YouTube has yet to announce any system for drops similar to what Twitch has.

To earn drops, players will need to link some accounts before they become eligible. To link your Twitch and Call of Duty accounts, follow the directions below:

Step one: Get a Call of Duty account

Registering for a Call of Duty account is a relatively easy process that gives you some awesome benefits. Accounts make it possible for cross-play to be enabled in Modern Warfare and you’ll receive all the latest intel and personalized stats.

Get an account by going here. If you already have an account, you’re all set.

Step two: Link and re-link

Once you have a Call of Duty account, connect it to your Twitch account so you can start earning.

If you already have a Twitch account, you must re-link. Re-linking ensures you have enabled the correct permissions to earn rewards.

Go here to re-link your Call of Duty and Twitch accounts.

Step three: Watch and earn

Then, you’ll need to head to Twitch and get a look at the streamers who are playing Modern Warfare. On drop-eligible streams, you’ll see a callout that “drops are enabled” so you know you’re officially watching and earning. From there, click the stream and enjoy the gameplay.