Modern Warfare 3’s ESRB rating suggests infamous MW2 scenes will be back in full force

Vladimir Makarov, the villain responsible for the No Russian mission in the original trilogy, will be returning in Modern Warfare 3 with more acts of terror. The latest ESRB age rating suggests that we will be getting a new iteration of the infamous mission and more brutal scenes.

The ESRB rating description of the game says that: “A handful of sequences depict more intense acts of violence: terrorists taking over an airplane; terrorists (dressed as police officers and paramedics) shooting/killing fleeing civilians inside a stadium concourse; airline passengers getting shot on a plane; prisoners shot inside a cell.”

This hints that the new No Russian sequence will take place in the stadium with a similar scenario we had in Modern Warfare 2 (2009). Disguised terrorists will be attacking a crowd of civilians in a public place. The description doesn’t indicate whether we can actually play during that sequence, we’ll have to wait and find out for ourselves.

Apart from those scenes, the rating description mentions different kinds of finishing moves that result in decapitation and/or dismemberment which is not something I believe we’ve seen before.

The most amusing finishing move mentioned there is where “marijuana smoke from a bong can be forced into an opponent’s face.” It’s unclear if that’s an early tease of the new Snoop Dogg bundle or something original. Either way, I’m excited to see that move in action.

No Russian sparked a lot of controversy when the original game was released back in 2009. It will be interesting to observe the community’s reactions to the new installment. Just like the latest CoD games, Modern Warfare 3 is rated M and is 17+.

About the author