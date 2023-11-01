Modern Warfare 3’s early access campaign can be preloaded right now

It's time to take the fight to Makarov.

Power up your gaming device of choice and begin preloading the Modern Warfare 3 campaign for at least a few hours of high-octane FPS action, gamers.

The preload for early access to MW3’s campaign, for those who’ve preordered the game digitally, just went live today ahead of its launch tomorrow and is currently available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via Steam or Battle.net.

The last we saw in the MW2 campaign, an unknown operator was shown assembling a gun on an airplane and then receiving a text that said “No Russian.” That’s the name of the infamous MW2 2009 mission that set forth the events of that game, spurred on by Vladimir Makarov.

It continued past the campaign, though. Makarov’s Konni Group were the assailants behind the playable MW3 reveal event in Warzone, Shadow Siege. In that event, players retrieved chemical weapons from Al Mazrah, only to be murdered by the Konni Group in disguise, who then stole the weapons themselves.

Makarov is possibly CoD’s most notorious villain. As the orchestrator behind the “No Russian” mission, he basically spurred on World War III in the original MW2 by framing a U.S. agent for a massacre at a Russian airport. If MW3’s Makarov is anything like the original, we can be sure this campaign will also be visceral, violent, and shocking.

The MW3 campaign offers exclusive rewards, such as operators, calling cards, double XP tokens, and even a special weapon blueprint, so it’s worth playing through it between now and the launch of the full game to grab some goodies for free. Don’t fret, though. The rewards will be there whether you complete the campaign in early access or not.

MW3’s campaign goes live in early access tomorrow at 12pm CT, and the full game including multiplayer and Zombies modes unlocks on Nov. 10.