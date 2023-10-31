Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 unlocking its campaign in early access and also offering rewards for those who complete it is a great change that’s come to the series over the past few years.

When the multiplayer servers unlock, the grind begins, and the campaign is often left behind (unless you’re old like me and played it whenever the servers inevitably went down on launch day in the past). But now, thanks to early access, there’s no excuse to not dive in and enjoy what the narrative team cooked up.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has another epic campaign, building off of the events of Modern Warfare 2 and Modern Warfare 2019 before it. It’s all been leading to this, as Vladimir Makarov is set to take on Captain Price, Soap, Ghost, and all of Task Force 141.

And while you do it, you can unlock some sweet items for multiplayer and Zombies modes, too.

Here’s everything you can unlock by playing the MW3 campaign.

All MW3 campaign rewards

“Breather” calling card

30 mins double player XP token and 30 mins double weapon XP token

“Corso” operator

“Ghillie Guy” calling card

30 mins XP token and 30 mins weapon XP token

“Pathfinder” operator

“Toxic Drip” calling card

One hour double player XP token and one hour double weapon XP token

“Doc” operator

“Skull Rhapsody” calling card

One hour double player XP token and one hour double weapon XP token

“Jabber” operator

Campaign completion emblem

Campaign completion weapon blueprint

“The campaign consists of 15 different missions,” Activision said. “Almost every one of these missions rewards players with items upon completion, which can be used across multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone. These are available to all players.”

In total, there are 18 rewards to earn across the entirety of the campaign, and it doesn’t matter if it was completed in early access or not. Anyone who completes the missions can get these items, so it’s absolutely worth playing to get them for free.

And with Makarov back in the fold, this may just be the most visceral CoD campaign yet.

“As Task Force 141’s rules of engagement have changed to fight the ultimate threat, so does the way you approach the campaign, as MW3 is set to redefine player agency, offering an unparalleled degree of freedom and adaptability thanks to open combat missions, dispersed throughout the campaign to create a seamless, intertwined experience with the more traditional missions,” Activision said.

MW3’s campaign begins in early access on Nov. 2, and the game fully launches on Nov. 10.