Modern Warfare 3 players agree on which classic CoD maps they are most looking forward to playing

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will launch with 16 6v6 maps, all of which are remastered from Modern Warfare 2 (2009). Seeing the classic maps return in a new look got fans pretty excited and talking about which one they are looking forward to playing the most.

On Oct. 10, MW3 fans ignited the discussion about the upcoming remasters of the OG maps considering that some of them were already available during the MW3 beta. There were quite a few opinions expressed but ultimately, Invasion and Terminal seemed to be the top picks.

Invasion in particular seemed to be a bit underrated according to the community. One fan wrote: “It’s such a good map, but I feel like it never really gets mentioned in map tier lists even though it is the best map iw have made.” Because the map was never remastered, many might have forgotten it even exists.

Players are less excited about maps like Wasteland and Quarry though, as those might be sniper dominated maps. Both were not available during the MW3 beta last week but since Sledgehammer Games emphasized how maps were built from the ground up and will be adapted to the new movement and mechanics, there are hopes it won’t be as bad as it was back in the day.

Many players agreed that the maps that didn’t play well before will have a second chance in the upcoming game. Faster movement and game modes that force you to move, such as Hardpoint, might be exactly what these maps need to be great.

MW3 will also be a great opportunity for those who never played older CoD games to see what all the fuss is about. Sure I’ve played Rust in Modern Warfare (2019), but this will be my first time on Highrise, and running around at the top of the skyscraper while in a firefight sounds like just what I need.

