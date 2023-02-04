Minnesota RØKKR dominate OpTic Texas at CDL Major in first match since controversial forfeit

The Minnesota RØKKR punched their ticket to the winners bracket finals at the Call of Duty League Boston Major with an emphatic 3-0 victory over OpTic Texas today.

The matchup between Texas and Minnesota is the first time the two teams have played since a controversial match in the season’s first set of qualifying matches that saw OpTic forfeit the match after the league decided a map needed to be replayed because of an in-game glitch.

Texas have gone through substantial changes since then, as the organization has seen the benching of Dashy and the subsequent retirement of Scump.

“Obviously, that was a lot of drama. I got a lot of hate. It was quite absurd, to be honest,” Minnesota’s AR Cammy told Dot Esports after the victory. “I won the rematch, so that’s all that matters.”

There was no drama this time around. The series was not particularly close in either the scoreboard or slaying statistics as all four members of the RØKKR finished with a positive score, while all four members of OpTic finished with negative stats.

The series started with a competitive opening on the Hotel Hardpoint as both teams were jostling for position. But early in the map, Minnesota began to outpace Texas and started to chain multiple kills together. Ultimately, the RØKKR pulled away en route to a 250-189 victory, giving Minnesota a 1-0 series lead.

The Embassy Search and Destroy was a close affair, tied at three rounds apiece—but just like the previous map, Minnesota began to pull away. They rattled off three straight rounds to clinch the map by a score of 6-3 and put themselves in position to close the series out on the El Asilo Control in map three.

Minnesota appeared determined not to give OpTic the opportunity to reverse sweep as they did to Atlanta FaZe last week. A 3-1 victory on Control clinched the 3-0 series victory that punched the RØKKR’s ticket to Championship Sunday.

Minnesota will take on Atlanta with a spot in the Boston Major grand finals on the line on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 12:30pm CT. With this defeat, OpTic fall to the elimination bracket and will face the hometown Boston Breach later today with their tournament lives on the line.