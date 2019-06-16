Mindfreak beat Mazer Gaming to win the CWL Anaheim 2019 open bracket

The strongest Australian Call of Duty team picked up another title today in the third amateur open bracket event of the Black Ops 4 season.

Mindfreak—Conrad “Shockz” Rymarek, Lincoln “Fighta” Ferguson, Luke “Louqa” Rigas, Daniel “Swifty” Hickey, and Jayden “Setzyy” Hewitt—beat Mazer Gaming in two best-of-five series to win the MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL Open Bracket competition at CWL Anaheim 2019.

The Aussies have appeared in the grand finals of all three open bracket competitions this year. At CWL Fort Worth in March, Mindfreak were reverse swept by FC Black. They avenged that loss, however, by dominating Kairos Esports at CWL London in May.

Similar to CWL London, Mindfreak needed to beat Mazer—Michael “Beehzy” Said, Austin “Believe” Smith, Dakota “Nova” Blatchford, Nathan “Pentagrxm” Thomas, and Steve “Stamino” Damiano—in two best-of-five series today to capture the title. And that’s exactly what they did.

Mindfreak Seaside HP 250-130 vs. Mazer (MF 3-1; CWL Anaheim OPEN 2019) Clip of Call of Duty Playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Clipped by jbinkk

Mindfreak kicked off the grand finals with a convincing 250-158 win on Hacienda Hardpoint. But Mazer immediately responded by taking Arsenal Search and Destroy 6-3 to tie up the series.

Map three, Seaside Control, was an insane back-and-forth affair that the Aussies won 3-2 to take a 2-1 series lead. Mindfreak then reset the bracket by beating Mazer 250-130 on Seaside Hardpoint.

In the second best-of-five, Mindfreak started strong by taking Gridlock Hardpoint 250-217 and Payload Search and Destroy 6-1. Mazer answered back by winning Seaside Control 3-0, but the Aussies picked up the 250-74 victory on Hacienda Hardpoint to win the Anaheim open bracket event.

Mindfreak Hacienda HP 250-74 vs. Mazer (MF 3-1; CWL Anaheim OPEN 2019) Clip of Call of Duty Playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Clipped by jbinkk

Mindfreak earned $15,000 for their first-place finish, while Mazer will have to settle for the second-place prize of $12,500.



The open bracket tournament may be over, but the main event is just heating up on Championship Sunday. 100 Thieves, Gen.G, OpTic Gaming, and FaZe Clan are the remaining teams trying to capture a championship at CWL Anaheim.