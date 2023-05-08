MerK jokes he’s ‘ready’ for Warzone 2 ranked in horrendous lag clip

Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s long-anticipated ranked play mode is scheduled to go live on Wednesday, May 10 alongside the Season Three Reloaded update. But with the current state of the game’s servers, players may want to hold off on trying to gain SR points for at least a couple of days.

In a new clip posted today by former CoD pro and current CDL caster MerK, the woes of Warzone 2’s servers were hilariously illustrated, while simultaneously serving as a warning for those looking to get in some games when the update hits.

Ready for Wednesday, lets get it pic.twitter.com/5QAIaT2Ioj — MerK (@JoeDeLuca) May 8, 2023

In the clip, MerK experiences some very bad lag and desynchronization as he redeploys into Al Mazrah while playing games with Symfuhny and Crowder. All of the players in the group were feeling and seeing the lag.

The lag got so bad that MerK sat still while he ate his lunch, but the server issues somehow propelled his character off of a cliff and down to his untimely death, leaving MerK and the rest of the team flabbergasted.

It’s been two weeks since a card was posted on Warzone 2’s Trello board, citing that Raven Software is “investigating reports of server-related gameplay issues” and is “actively working to resolve them.”

Things have gotten so bad that the servers for MW2 and Warzone 2 went completely offline for two hours of extended maintenance last week, which is a rarity in the CoD franchise, especially in recent years.

If this type of lag is set to persist into Warzone 2’s ranked mode, it’s going to be a tough time for players trying to rank up in the BR’s first attempt at a competitive ladder mode in-game.

CoD players can only sit back and hope that the update arriving on May 10 will include some fixes to the server in addition to ranked play, its new weapons, and other balance changes.