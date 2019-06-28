Luminosity sweep Splyce in dominant showing at CWL Pro League

In a surprisingly one-sided matchup, Luminosity ran through Splyce in the final regular season CWL Pro League match for both teams.

Both LG and Splyce made big roster moves in the latest roster change period, which prompted fans and analysts to debate which team improved the most. After this latest trouncing, though, it would seem clear Luminosity is in better shape at the moment.

Call of Duty World League on Twitter @BrackCN’s 13-2 leads the way for @Luminosity, they take the S&D and now lead @Splyce 2-0 in the series. https://t.co/NKHQSgV6Gh #CWLPS4 https://t.co/7jMx9Lpznf

The series started on Frequency Hardpoint, where Luminosity limited Splyce to less than 100 points. LG’s newest players, Cesar “Skyz” Bueno and Carson “Brack” Newberry, combined for 49 kills, while Splyce’s all-star duo of Donovan “Temp” Laroda and Cuyler “Huke” Garland finished with 30.

Brack once again showed how bright of a star he is on Hacienda Search and Destroy, a map in which he finished with a 13-2 statline as LG picked up another victory. And while Brack didn’t light the world on fire on Gridlock Control, the rest of his team stepped up and swept Splyce in three consecutive rounds.

MLG on Twitter They can go into the CWL Finals with confidence, as @Luminosity secures a dominant sweep over @Splyce! #LGLOYAL | #CWLPS4 📺: https://t.co/PsQ2lXN2pl https://t.co/Oe44s3LWiV

This win is Luminosity’s eighth of the season. but they will stay in seventh place in Division A. They will have to go through the CWL Finals play-in tournament to reach the playoffs, but if they continue to play so well, it shouldn’t be too hard. Splyce, on the other hand, finished the season up at 11-11, which should be good enough to finish in the top four in Division B.

In the other matches today, Units upset FaZe in a five-game series, while Enigma6 staved off a reverse sweep comeback against Evil Geniuses, and 100 Thieves swept UYU.

Related: Regular season results for the 2019 CWL Pro League

Here are the standings in Division A and Division B of the CWL Pro League (each team’s series record is followed by their map count in parentheses).

Standings – Division A

1) OpTic Gaming: 14-4 (46-28)

2) Gen.G: 11-7 (42-33)

3) FaZe Clan: 13-9 (51-36)

4) Team Reciprocity: 9-9 (34-41)

5) Midnight Esports: 9-9 (34-35)

6) Evil Geniuses: 8-14 (40-51)

7) Luminosity: 8-14 (40-51)

8) UYU: 6-16 (29-55)

Standings – Division B

1) eUnited: 15-3 (49-28)

2) 100 Thieves: 17-5 (57-24)

3) Team Heretics: 10-8 (38-38)

4) Splyce: 11-11 (46-43)

5) Elevate: 7-11 (35-42)

6) Team Envy: 7-11 (35-40)

7) Units: 8-14 (39-54)

8) Enigma6: 7-15 (39-54)

While these eight teams are finished with the CWL Pro League regular season, the other eight teams will finish up their seasons next week. In addition to seeding, some teams, including Team Reciprocity and Midnight in Division A, will be fighting for automatic spots at CWL Finals.