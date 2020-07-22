Los Angeles Guerrillas part ways with ACHES

Months after benching ACHES, one of the most successful Call of Duty players of all time, the Los Angeles Guerrillas officially parted ways with the two-time world champion today.

The Guerrillas benched ACHES, along with Lacefield and Saints, in March after starting the season with a 1-3 record. While Saints eventually returned to the starting lineup, ACHES and Lacefield haven’t played in an official Call of Duty League match since the first London Home Series in February.

On Oct. 25, the Guerrillas announced the signing of ACHES as its first player and captain in team history. LAG started the season off on an awkward note, though, after forfeiting a map they had originally won against the Minnesota RØKKR in their first CDL match.

Even after the Guerrillas replaced the veteran trio, it took numerous events for the team to find any considerable success. The team made their first semifinal appearance in June during the Minnesota Home Series. But after back-to-back winless events, the Guerrillas are resigned to last place in the inaugural regular-season standings.

Other than voicing his concerns about competitive integrity and metas during the season, ACHES has remained rather quiet since his benching.

With the league’s roster lock having already passed, ACHES won’t play in the 2020 Call of Duty League Playoffs or Championship Weekend, marking the first time in his career he won’t compete at the annual world championship event. He won world titles in 2014 and 2018 with Complexity and Evil Geniuses, respectively.

The $4.6 million CDL postseason begins on Aug. 19.