London Royal Ravens upset New York Subliners 3-2 in CDL Stage 5 group play

The London Royal Ravens took down the New York Subliners and won their Call of Duty League Stage Five group play match 3-2 today. In a back and forth series, London put their feet down in a dominant Game Five and took the victory over their opponents.

Aside from the 6-0 loss in the Standoff Search and Destroy, London looked extremely competitive and downright dominant at times throughout the series. Afro and Alexx, the newest members of the Royal Ravens, put on impressive performances as they posted 1.26 and 1.18 series K/Ds, respectively.

The duo shone brightest in the series’ final map. Both players earned sets of killstreaks and posted 11-3 statlines in the 6-1 win. Afro also had a 2.0 K/D in the Royal Raven’s 3-0 win on Raid Control.

New York fell 0-3 in Stage Five group play to seal a four-loss streak since the Stage Four Major. The Subliners struggled to find their rhythm in this stage after Asim was unable to play in the previous Major. Despite the loss, Mack and HyDra performed well for New York with 1.12 and 1.13 K/Ds respectively.

New York take on Paris Legion to kick off the Seattle Home Series on July 22 at 2pm CT, before they close up Stage Five group play with a date with the Atlanta FaZe on July 25 at 3:30pm. London takes on OpTic Chicago on July 22 at 3:30pm and will finish their Stage Five group run with a matchup against Paris on July 24 at 2pm.