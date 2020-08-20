London Royal Ravens, Minnesota RØKKR knocked into losers bracket in Call of Duty League Playoffs 2020

Unlike the first day of the 2020 Call of Duty League Playoffs, no teams were eliminated from the competition today.

Instead, two teams—the Minnesota RØKKR and London Royal Ravens—were banished to the losers bracket after losing their opening-round matchups. These teams will have a long and tough road to get to the grand finals, although it is possible for one to do so.

Despite making their first non-injury-related roster change, Minnesota proved to be no match for the New York Subliners. With Kaden “Exceed” Stockdale in the lineup, the RØKKR were able to win the lone Search and Destroy map of the series. Unfortunately, the team lost the Domination and two Hardpoint games. In the final HP of the series, Minnesota were two points away from forcing a fifth game.

With the loss, Minnesota will face OpTic Gaming Los Angles, who eliminated the Los Angeles Guerrillas yesterday. During the regular season, OGLA won two of the three matches between the two teams, including the most recent meeting on May 23.

The Royal Ravens similarly won game two against the Toronto Ultra in their winners bracket match, although they could not win any of the three respawn games. London are currently the only team in the CDL Playoffs to lose to a lower-seeded team, as OGLA, New York, and the Paris Legion were all seeded higher than the opponents they defeated.

Match point for @TorontoUltra: They take the 2-1 series lead with the 176-134 Domination win.



London @RoyalRavens need the next Hardpoint to avoid falling to the elimination bracket: https://t.co/F1u7hdpHEU#SooUltra | #CDLPlayoffs | #CDL2020 pic.twitter.com/1m0W6Y9wNb — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) August 20, 2020

All is not lost for England’s team, however. Like Minnesota, they will drop to the losers bracket, where they will face the only other European CDL team: the Paris Legion.

The updated #CDLPlayoffs bracket as the @Subliners and @TorontoUltra advanced in the Winners Bracket. pic.twitter.com/grZbPpFhrp — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) August 20, 2020

The Ravens went 1-2 against the Legion in the regular season. In their most recent matchup, on July 19, Paris won 3-2.

Today’s two victors will play again tomorrow, with the Subliners facing the fourth-seeded Chicago Huntsmen while the Ultra will play the third-seeded Florida Mutineers.