Leaked audio hints at Verdansk getting nuked in Call of Duty: Warzone

Several leaked files shared online recently hinted at more content coming the way of Call of Duty: Warzone players towards the end of season two.

Among them, a lengthy audio file revealed a voice-over giving orders to the players, saying they must "save" Verdansk. If they fail, the voice says: "Extraction canceled, nuke inbound for Verdansk."

The leak potentially confirms many rumors that surrounded the events coming at the end of the season. Around a week ago, a user sparked discussions by sharing an image showing a nuke explosion with the date "March 11."

The leaker also pointed at the wreckage becoming a point of interest in Verdansk, which turned out to be true with the introduction of loot, zombies, and yellow access card elements which attract many players there during games.

The game mode implying an annihilation of Verdansk can be an evolution of what we're seeing with zombies in Wreckage. According to the audio file, the players will have to stop trying to kill enemies to unite and pursue a common goal.

If those leaks turn out to be confirmed and something happens on March 11, players can expect more news coming from Activision in the next week.

After this event, other modes and features could join the game according to other leaks, such as Plague and Sandbox, on top of an Exfiltration mode. Warzone fans will likely have much content to look forward to over the coming weeks.