LA Thieves will have a team house in Dallas, according to job listing

100 Thieves officially returned to professional Call of Duty last month after acquiring the OpTic Gaming Los Angeles Call of Duty League franchise slot. The team was rebranded as the L.A. Thieves, but it doesn’t seem like the squad will be competing in the 2021 season from California.

100 Thieves recently posted a new job listing for a part-time team manager position in Dallas. The job listing says the selected applicant will assist the general manager and coach by completing daily tasks for the L.A. Thieves. The listing also says the part-time team manager will “coordinate and execute move into the new team house in Dallas, Texas.”

Many fans assumed the L.A. Thieves would remain in Los Angeles and compete from the 100 Thieves Cash App Compound, but this doesn't appear to be the case. With CDL competition likely taking place online again this year, the L.A. Thieves players seemingly don't want to play from the West Coast—especially after the issues that players like SlasheR and Kenny ran into last year. 100 Thieves hasn't officially revealed a team house in Dallas or if the team will solely compete from this location.

Call of Duty League players aren't contractually obligated to remain or compete in the city they represent, so the L.A. Thieves could compete in Dallas without issue. It's unclear when the team will move into the house, though. The job listing was posted yesterday, indicating that the organization is still planning the move.

The L.A. Thieves won't be the only Call of Duty team in the city. The inaugural Call of Duty League champions, the Dallas Empire, are based out of Dallas and a new rivalry could form between the teams. The L.A. Thieves already have a hometown rivalry against the Los Angeles Guerrillas, but their proximity to the current champions could create a new storyline.

The starting date for the 2021 season of the Call of Duty League hasn't been announced yet.