Los Angeles Thieves eliminate OpTic Texas from 2022 Call of Duty League Major 3

The Los Angeles Thieves have sent OpTic Texas home from the 2022 Call of Duty League’s third Major.

L.A. started today with a crushing 3-0 loss to the Atlanta FaZe that sent them down to the losers bracket at Major Three. And after losing the opening map of their showdown with OpTic, some CDL fans may have been thinking that another sweep might be in the cards. But the Thieves rattled off three straight wins on Berlin to take down OpTic 3-1 and stay alive in the tournament.

The series started on Gavutu Hardpoint, where OpTic jumped out to a comfortable lead. Despite a late comeback effort by L.A., Scump and crew took map one 250-190. Dashy led the lobby with 24 kills, but all three of his teammates were right behind him with 22 each.

The Thieves also went down 4-1 to begin map two, Berlin Search and Destroy. But then they pieced together four straight rounds and eventually closed out the map in round 11 to tie the series at 1-1.

L.A. followed up that map two victory with a dominant 3-0 win on Berlin Control. Kenny’s 29-kill performance helped the Thieves enter map four with a 2-1 series lead. And in map four, Berlin Hardpoint, Kenny once again led the lobby in kills (32) en route to a 250-175 victory for the Thieves. OpTic Texas, who have been playing with substitute player Prolute in place of regular starter iLLeY due to injury, exit Major Three with a top-six placing.

With this 3-1 win over OpTic, the L.A. Thieves join the Atlanta FaZe, Seattle Surge, and Toronto Ultra as the teams still alive in CDL Major Three. Championship Sunday at Major Three will kick off tomorrow, June 5, at 12:30pm CT.