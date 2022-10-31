Is Modern Warfare 2 on PlayStation Plus?

The latest installment of the Call of Duty series is here, bringing the iconic first-person shooter back into the limelight. But as is expected from an AAA titan published by Activision, Modern Warfare 2 comes at a hefty price.

The game costs $70 on all platforms and there isn’t really any way around this steep price tag. Some new games, especially those from smaller developers, release straight to Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus, instantly making them a part of the popular subscription services.

But can the same be said about Modern Warfare 2?

Is MW2 on PlayStation Plus?

Unfortunately, the new Call of Duty isn’t available on Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus.

The subscription services come at a monthly fee and include access to a handful of games. In the case of PlayStation Plus, players can pay $9.99 a month or $59.99 a year for the Essential version of the subscription service. It comes with two monthly downloadable games, exclusive discords, cloud storage for saved games, and online multiplayer access.

To play MW2 online, players will need access to PlayStation Plus Essential.

PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium cost a little more than the standard PlayStation Plus, but they come with some added bonuses.

PlayStation Plus Extra costs $14.99 and includes all the benefits from the Essential tier as well as a catalog of up to 400 of the most “enjoyable” PS4 and PS5 games, including blockbuster hits from PlayStation Studios and third-party partners.

While PlayStation Plus Premium provides all the benefits from the Essential and Extra tiers for $17.99 and adds up to 340 addition games, including PS3 games available via cloud streaming, and a catalog of beloved classic games from the original PlayStation, PS2, and PSP generations.

Neither of the options includes the new Call of Duty.

But while MW2 isn’t and probably won’t be available on PlayStation Plus, there’s a chance it could be coming to Xbox Game Pass in the future. With Microsoft looking to acquire Activision Blizzard, never say never.