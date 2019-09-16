Infinity Ward is still looking at changes to the minimap in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Infinity Ward, the developer of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, plans to make more alterations to the minimap for the game’s beta.

Infinity Ward’s senior communications director Ashton Williams said that the studio is looking at different ways to work with the minimap, suggesting that there will be more changes to come. She mentioned two other features including the compass and team outlines, both of which are used as a balance for the lack of a minimap.

The initial minimap on the first day of the Modern Warfare beta was only active when a UAV or Personal Radar killstreak was in the air. This was unpopular in the community, so the minimap was reintroduced on the third day of the beta. But unlike the minimap in previous CoD titles, the one in the Modern Warfare beta didn’t show enemy fire.

Ashton Williams on Twitter @Parasite Noted. We’re still looking at different ways to work with the minimap, team outlines, and the compass. Let’s see how tomorrow goes and rest of the beta for weekend two.

Many professional players have called for more changes to the minimap. Trei “Zer0” Morris has praised Infinity Ward for the team outline feature since it’s used as an effective balance. But he also said that a regular minimap would work best.

(treiboi carti) on Twitter Infinity ward are really doing what they should do for a beta, loving the changes theyre making everyday, do see if its better or worse, i thibk a regualar mini map would still be better but outlining your team mates was a good play from them, hope that stays.

Since Modern Warfare is still in its beta stage, fans can expect many more changes to come to several features in the game, including the minimap and team outlines. The final version of the minimap will likely be available in the official release of Modern Warfare on Oct. 25.