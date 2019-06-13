Infinity Ward reveals first images from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s multiplayer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is likely one of the most highly-anticipated CoD titles in recent history, with hype ramping up worldwide to see the return of franchise classics like Captain Price and Soap McTavish.



Fans of the series haven’t exactly been treated to any gameplay as of yet, though. Many assumed that a debut would happen at E3 2019, but this wasn’t the case. During E3 Coliseum, an event that includes back-to-back panels for developers, Infinity Ward revealed the first screengrabs from Modern Warfare’s multiplayer to appease the appetite of players.



Image via Activision

This first image confirms the return of the infamous Gillie Suits and even teases the ability to hide your sniper rifle with a cloth that’s similar to the one on your body. Infinity Ward’s brand-new engine actually allows for dynamic cloth that moves in accordance with the suit, according to IGN.



While the first screengrab is quite subtle, the second image from multiplayer is a tad more revealing.

Image via Activision

This photo showcases a player who looks to have a Juggernaut suit with a minigun. Juggernauts could originally be found in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, with the characters making an appearance in a variety of Infinity Ward titles onward. In Ghosts and Modern Warfare 3’s multiplayer mode, players could find a crate with the Juggernaut armor inside.



In this screengrab, we can also see a brief glimpse of one of the multiplayer maps. The destroyed building gives vibes of a war-struck town in a rural country, something that seems to be a major plot-point in Modern Warfare.



The panel in which this photo was revealed also discussed that Juggernauts will appear in Spec Ops, which is returning to Modern Warfare this year. Infinity Ward’s art director Joel Emslie revealed that heavy metal plays as you approach a Juggernaut because they’ve picked that as their music of choice on the battlefield.



For now, fans will still have to wait for actual gameplay. But until then, this is a good start. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is set to be released on Oct. 25.

