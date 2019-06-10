Here are the pre-order options for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

In October, the iconic Call of Duty: Modern Warfare series will return. And players that are excited to get back to seeing Captain Price already have a chance to pre-order the game through three editions.

Each edition offers some in-game items (either in MW or Black Ops 4) as rewards for pre-ordering the game. Obviously, the more expensive edition that you pre-order, the more rewards you will receive.

Firstly, there is the Digital Standard Edition, which costs $59.99. In addition to the full Modern Warfare game, this edition offers a “custom in-game tactical knife” and a permanent unlock token in Black Ops 4.

Call of Duty on Twitter Get all the intel you need. Pre-order the digital edition of #ModernWarfare that’s right for you here: https://t.co/JBSnaFF3av

Next, there is the $79.99 Operator Edition, which offers the knife and unlock token, as well as three separate operator packs: All Ghillied Up, Crew Expendable, and War Pig. The operator packs, according to Activision, have no effect on gameplay, but they are different characters with unique backgrounds and cosmetics.

Finally, we have the Operator Enhanced Edition at $99.99. This includes the same rewards as the Operator Edition, but Activision throws in 3,000 Call of Duty Points as well. These points are used as in-game currency to purchase cosmetic items.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is set to be released on Oct. 25, 2019.