Infinity Ward needs to fix this Modern Warfare 2 exploit before it’s too late 

Since its release, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been plagued with errors, bugs, and exploits. While the devs have been trying to fix them with regular updates, new holes just keep popping up in this ship.

One of the key mechanics added to this game is Ledge Hanging. While it is an extension of the established mantling system, players have found that the feature is just not polished enough in the game’s beta.

On a Sept. 25 Reddit post, iTzRainDude showcased a glitch that allowed them to phase through a wall on the Farm 18 map. Instead of walking around the corner and entering the room normally through the door, they were able to jump and latch onto the shelf inside the room by moving across the solid wall behind it.

Players had already found that the mantle feature in Modern Warfare 2 was effective even from a distance. They were able to exploit this mechanic to get pulled toward ledges while running toward them.

But this bug allows players to get pulled so strongly that they just go through a solid brick wall and hang onto the shelf on the other side. Since this exploit works at one location in the game, there is a high chance that it can even be used in other places.

The devs at Infinity Ward have not yet fixed this issue. So until then, anyone participating in the MW2 beta needs to be extra cautious within rooms. Otherwise, an enemy player might spook them by jumping through walls like a ghost.