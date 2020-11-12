Infinity Ward fixes Operator glitch in Call of Duty: Warzone

The latest Call of Duty: Warzone update introduced a bug that prevented players from selecting their Operator in the menu. This was a frustrating experience for some players, but Infinity Ward addressed the problem today.

The glitch prevented players from selecting their preferred Operator and would leave players stuck on a random character. This was frustrating for players who preferred other characters or who were trying to finish challenges for other Operators.

A small patch is deploying now across all platforms to fix an issue where players were unable to select their Operator in the #Warzone menu after the last update. Thank you for your patience while we worked to resolve this. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) November 12, 2020

The issue impacted a large portion of the player base across all platforms. Players were also unable to select their favorite faction and were stuck playing with whatever Operator the game selected.

Infinity Ward recognized the problem quickly a deployed a small patch today to resolve the issue. Players should be able to use their preferred character and get back to unlocking challenges.

The Operator glitch was a relatively small issue compared to other exploits in Warzone. Players recently discovered a way to turn invisible by standing beneath a supply drop. The notorious gun texture glitch is still impacting some players who encounter it randomly, too. Being unable to select an Operator is a minor issue when compared to these problems.

Warzone will receive an influx of Operators tomorrow when Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is officially released. Cold War weapons and other items won’t be introduced until Dec. 10, but fans can expect iconic characters from the Black Ops series to make an appearance in Verdansk tomorrow.