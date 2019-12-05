Infinity Ward confirms Shoot House 24/7 will return to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in future update

The Call of Duty community’s loud complaints have been heard and the game’s developer has answered.

This week’s season one update that added new maps, weapons, a season pass, and more to Modern Warfare also brought about the end of the Shoot House 24/7 playlist. Fans weren’t happy, to say the least.

JoeCecot’s comment from discussion “Bring Shoot House 24/7 Back or the Chicken gets it.” r/ModernWarfare is the developer-supported, community-run subreddit for the Modern Warfare community. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a first-person shooter video game developed by Infinity Ward and published by Activision. It is the sixteenth primary installment in the Call of Duty series.

CoD fans can take a deep breath today, though. Infinity Ward co-design director of multiplayer Joe Cecot confirmed on Reddit today that the playlist will come back in a future update.

Funnily enough, the Reddit thread Cecot replied to was a picture of someone aiming at one of the in-game chickens and threatening to take it out of commission. Cecot replied, saying “okay, okay, just don’t kill the bird.” That’s a heck of a way to deliver some good news.

Modern Warfare players loved the Shoot House 24/7 mode because it allowed them to exclusively play the smaller map that offers increased activity and an overall higher tone of action compared to most of the game’s other larger maps.

Season one brought the return of the popular map Crash, and other classics Vacant and Shipment will be coming soon, too. For now, CQC-fans will have to wait patiently for the return of Shoot House 24/7.