How to watch the 2022 Call of Duty League Kickoff Classic: Schedule, bracket matchups, and more

The 2022 season will be underway soon.

The 2022 Call of Duty League season is almost ready to begin, but the league’s 12 teams will get a high-stakes warm-up this weekend with the Kickoff Classic.

The Kickoff Classic is the fun before the real fight begins in a couple of weeks. The season officially starts on Feb. 4 with the first matchups of the Stage I Major, culminating in the Stage I Major LAN tournament on March 3.

For this weekend, all 12 teams will take part in a single-elimination bracket to show off what Call of Duty: Vanguard has to offer as a competitive title. The top team will take home a $30,000 prize and bragging rights heading into the beginning of the year.

All of the matches will be broadcast on the official CDL YouTube page at YouTube.com/CODLeague. The league’s broadcast talent will be on full display, commentating and analyzing each match throughout the three-day event.

Here’s the full schedule of matches for the 2022 CDL Kickoff Classic.

Jan. 21

3pm CT: Florida Mutineers vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

Seattle Surge vs. London Royal Ravens

New York Subliners vs. Boston Breach

Los Angeles Thieves vs. Paris Legion

Jan. 22

3pm CT: Atlanta FaZe vs. Seattle or London

Toronto Ultra vs. Florida or L.A. Guerrillas

Minnesota RØKKR vs. New York or Boston

OpTic Texas vs. L.A. Thieves or Paris

Jan. 23