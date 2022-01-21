How to watch the 2022 Call of Duty League Kickoff Classic: Schedule, bracket matchups, and more

The 2022 Call of Duty League season is almost ready to begin, but the league’s 12 teams will get a high-stakes warm-up this weekend with the Kickoff Classic.
The Kickoff Classic is the fun before the real fight begins in a couple of weeks. The season officially starts on Feb. 4 with the first matchups of the Stage I Major, culminating in the Stage I Major LAN tournament on March 3.
For this weekend, all 12 teams will take part in a single-elimination bracket to show off what Call of Duty: Vanguard has to offer as a competitive title. The top team will take home a $30,000 prize and bragging rights heading into the beginning of the year.
All of the matches will be broadcast on the official CDL YouTube page at YouTube.com/CODLeague. The league’s broadcast talent will be on full display, commentating and analyzing each match throughout the three-day event.
Here’s the full schedule of matches for the 2022 CDL Kickoff Classic.
Jan. 21
- 3pm CT: Florida Mutineers vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas
- 4:30pm CT: Seattle Surge vs. London Royal Ravens
- 6pm CT: New York Subliners vs. Boston Breach
- 7:30pm CT: Los Angeles Thieves vs. Paris Legion
Jan. 22
- 3pm CT: Atlanta FaZe vs. Seattle or London
- 4:30pm CT: Toronto Ultra vs. Florida or L.A. Guerrillas
- 6pm CT: Minnesota RØKKR vs. New York or Boston
- 7:30pm CT: OpTic Texas vs. L.A. Thieves or Paris
Jan. 23
- 3pm CT: Semifinal one
- 4:30pm CT: Semifinal two
- 6pm CT: Grand final with $30,000 prize