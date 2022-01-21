How to watch the 2022 Call of Duty League Kickoff Classic: Schedule, bracket matchups, and more

The 2022 season will be underway soon.

Photo via ©2021 Call of Duty League

The 2022 Call of Duty League season is almost ready to begin, but the league’s 12 teams will get a high-stakes warm-up this weekend with the Kickoff Classic.

The Kickoff Classic is the fun before the real fight begins in a couple of weeks. The season officially starts on Feb. 4 with the first matchups of the Stage I Major, culminating in the Stage I Major LAN tournament on March 3.

For this weekend, all 12 teams will take part in a single-elimination bracket to show off what Call of Duty: Vanguard has to offer as a competitive title. The top team will take home a $30,000 prize and bragging rights heading into the beginning of the year.

All of the matches will be broadcast on the official CDL YouTube page at YouTube.com/CODLeague. The league’s broadcast talent will be on full display, commentating and analyzing each match throughout the three-day event.

Here’s the full schedule of matches for the 2022 CDL Kickoff Classic.

Jan. 21

  • 3pm CT: Florida Mutineers vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas
  • 4:30pm CT: Seattle Surge vs. London Royal Ravens
  • 6pm CT: New York Subliners vs. Boston Breach
  • 7:30pm CT: Los Angeles Thieves vs. Paris Legion

Jan. 22

  • 3pm CT: Atlanta FaZe vs. Seattle or London
  • 4:30pm CT: Toronto Ultra vs. Florida or L.A. Guerrillas
  • 6pm CT: Minnesota RØKKR vs. New York or Boston
  • 7:30pm CT: OpTic Texas vs. L.A. Thieves or Paris

Jan. 23

  • 3pm CT: Semifinal one
  • 4:30pm CT: Semifinal two
  • 6pm CT: Grand final with $30,000 prize