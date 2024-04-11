How to use Stim or Battle Rage tacticals 15 times in MW3’s Blaze Up event

It’s a nuisance for Modern Warfare 3 players whenever a limited-time event challenges fails to track properly or glitches out.

Challenges being bugged in MW3 is nothing new. Several times in the game’s lifespan, there have been challenges that don’t track progress for one reason or another, and sometimes it takes weeks for a fix to be deployed. But when it comes to MW3’s Blaze Up weed-fest of an event, it appears there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to the challenges, namely the one for the “Seeing Sound” weapon sticker that tasks players with using “the Stim or Battle Rage Tacticals 15 times.”

Here’s everything we know about progression not tracking with this challenge in MW3 Blaze Up.

‘Use Stim or Battle Rage tacticals 15 times’ not tracking in MW3 Blaze Up

Get back in there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The issue with this challenge is not that it’s bugged, but that the description is not descriptive enough. For the Stim or Battle Rage usage to count towards the challenge, you simply need to take damage first.

The description mentions nothing about taking damage first, but the requirement makes sense. Both Stim and Battle Rage heal you, so the reason to use them is after taking damage. Once you know this stipulation, the challenge is quite easy. Simply head into any of MW3 multiplayer’s game modes (not Hardcore since you die too fast), and take some damage. Before you can die, use the Stim tactical to get your health back, and that will count as one of the 15 for the challenge. Repeat this until it’s completed.

I got the challenge to complete in just two games by playing the Small Map Moshpit playlist, running out into the open, taking damage, and running away to heal. This is the best playlist for the challenge since the maps are small and there are more gunfights to get into, as opposed to hunting down foes on larger maps. The challenge is deceptively simple and it can be done quickly.

Once this challenge is complete, there’s only 10 more left to complete before unlocking the awesome, animated “Daymares” blueprint for the WSP Swarm SMG as the final prize for the event.

