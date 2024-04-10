All challenges and rewards in MW3 Blaze Up event

Light one up, gamers and stoners, and get high with Call of Duty’s newest limited-time event, Blaze Up.
Recommended Videos
4/20 is rapidly approaching, and the CoD gods who are able to get lit and keep their K/D as high as they are will be looking to earn some of these weed-themed rewards throughout April 2024 in Modern Warfare 3, MW3 Zombies, and Warzone.
Here are all the rewards and how to get them in MW3’s Blaze Up event.
MW3 Blaze Up challenges and rewards
There are 11 total challenges to complete in Blaze Up, and all must be finished if you want to unlock the Mastery reward, a special blueprint for the WSP Swarm.
- Double XP token
- MW3: Get 25 operator clean kills with the akimbo attachment equipped
- MWZ: Get 50 Hellhound kills with shotguns
- Warzone: Open 20 loot caches in a single Resurgence match on Rebirth Island
- “Hot Out of the Oven” weapon sticker
- MW3: Get 10 operator quickscope kills with the Stalker Boots perk equipped
- MWZ: Get 80 critical kills with snipers, marksman rifles, or battle rifles
- Warzone: Activate the boat horn near the Factory on Rebirth Island
- “Weedson” killstreak skin
- MW3: Get 20 operator direct impact launcher kills
- MWZ: Get 50 Brain Rot zombie kills
- Warzone: Collect 50 gummies in High Trip Resurgence
- “High as Duck” charm
- MW3: Hit 20 operators with Tear Gas and the Tac Mask Perk equipped
- MWZ: Complete four contracts
- Warzone: Complete five Spy Drones contracts
- “Seeing Sounds” weapon sticker
- MW3: Use the Stim or Battle Rage tacticals 15 times
- MWZ: Destroy four vehicles
- Warzone: During infil or a redeploy, land in the Gondola using the parachute on Rebirth Island
- “Utterly Inspiring” emblem
- MW3: Get four operator kills within 20 seconds in one life two times
- MWZ: Get 500 kills with a Wall Buy weapon
- Warzone: Eliminate eight players while having an active power up gummy in High Trip Resurgence
- “Bro, You’re Out of This World” calling card
- MW3: Get 10 operator stuck grenade kills with the Demolition Vest equipped
- MWZ: Destroy three Harvester Orbs
- Warzone: Have all four High Trip Resurgence power up gummies active at once
- Double weapon XP token
- MW3: Get 20 operator kills while in smoke with the JAK Purifier attachment equipped
- MWZ: Get 200 kills shortly after reloading with Speed Cola active
- Warzone: Use Squad Rage on all of your squadmates at once
- “Every Second an Hour” large decal
- MW3: Deploy an Inflatable Decoy Field Upgrade 15 times with the Engineer Vest equipped
- MWZ: Get 30 Mercenary critical kills
- Warzone: Buy four players back in Resurgence using a Buy Station
- Battle Pass tier skip
- MW3: Get 25 operator kills with a cooked frag or thermobaric grenade
- MWZ: Get 250 kills with Stamin-Up active
- Warzone: Reduce the Resurgence timer for a total of 100 seconds
- Double battle pass XP token
- MW3: Get 40 operator kills with the Dragon’s Breath attachment equipped while sliding or crouching
- MWZ: Kill three Abominations
- Warzone: In a single match, trade two cards from Biometric Scanners at a Buy Station
Mastery reward
- “Daymares” WSP Swarm blueprint
- Complete all 11 event challenges
- Barrel: Noxious Short Compensated Barrel
- Laser: Hipshot L20
- Optic: AIM OP-V4
- Rear Grip: WSP TAC-20 Grip
Get high while you can. The Blaze Up event ends on April 24.
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more