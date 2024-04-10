All challenges and rewards in MW3 Blaze Up event

Light one up, gamers and stoners, and get high with Call of Duty’s newest limited-time event, Blaze Up.

Recommended Videos

4/20 is rapidly approaching, and the CoD gods who are able to get lit and keep their K/D as high as they are will be looking to earn some of these weed-themed rewards throughout April 2024 in Modern Warfare 3, MW3 Zombies, and Warzone.

Here are all the rewards and how to get them in MW3’s Blaze Up event.

MW3 Blaze Up challenges and rewards

This dude is high AF. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 11 total challenges to complete in Blaze Up, and all must be finished if you want to unlock the Mastery reward, a special blueprint for the WSP Swarm.

Double XP token MW3: Get 25 operator clean kills with the akimbo attachment equipped MWZ: Get 50 Hellhound kills with shotguns Warzone: Open 20 loot caches in a single Resurgence match on Rebirth Island

“Hot Out of the Oven” weapon sticker MW3: Get 10 operator quickscope kills with the Stalker Boots perk equipped MWZ: Get 80 critical kills with snipers, marksman rifles, or battle rifles Warzone: Activate the boat horn near the Factory on Rebirth Island

“Weedson” killstreak skin MW3: Get 20 operator direct impact launcher kills MWZ: Get 50 Brain Rot zombie kills Warzone: Collect 50 gummies in High Trip Resurgence

“High as Duck” charm MW3: Hit 20 operators with Tear Gas and the Tac Mask Perk equipped MWZ: Complete four contracts Warzone: Complete five Spy Drones contracts

“Seeing Sounds” weapon sticker MW3: Use the Stim or Battle Rage tacticals 15 times MWZ: Destroy four vehicles Warzone: During infil or a redeploy, land in the Gondola using the parachute on Rebirth Island

“Utterly Inspiring” emblem MW3: Get four operator kills within 20 seconds in one life two times MWZ: Get 500 kills with a Wall Buy weapon Warzone: Eliminate eight players while having an active power up gummy in High Trip Resurgence

“Bro, You’re Out of This World” calling card MW3: Get 10 operator stuck grenade kills with the Demolition Vest equipped MWZ: Destroy three Harvester Orbs Warzone: Have all four High Trip Resurgence power up gummies active at once

Double weapon XP token MW3: Get 20 operator kills while in smoke with the JAK Purifier attachment equipped MWZ: Get 200 kills shortly after reloading with Speed Cola active Warzone: Use Squad Rage on all of your squadmates at once

“Every Second an Hour” large decal MW3: Deploy an Inflatable Decoy Field Upgrade 15 times with the Engineer Vest equipped MWZ: Get 30 Mercenary critical kills Warzone: Buy four players back in Resurgence using a Buy Station

Battle Pass tier skip MW3: Get 25 operator kills with a cooked frag or thermobaric grenade MWZ: Get 250 kills with Stamin-Up active Warzone: Reduce the Resurgence timer for a total of 100 seconds

Double battle pass XP token MW3: Get 40 operator kills with the Dragon’s Breath attachment equipped while sliding or crouching MWZ: Kill three Abominations Warzone: In a single match, trade two cards from Biometric Scanners at a Buy Station



Mastery reward

Available for a limited time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Daymares” WSP Swarm blueprint Complete all 11 event challenges



Barrel: Noxious Short Compensated Barrel

Noxious Short Compensated Barrel Laser: Hipshot L20

Hipshot L20 Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Rear Grip: WSP TAC-20 Grip

Get high while you can. The Blaze Up event ends on April 24.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more