How to unlock Velikan Operator Bundle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Nobody knows his name. Nobody knows his identity. And nobody knows what he looks like. What do we know? Don’t get on Velikan’s bad side.
The Shadow Company is introducing a “highly trained assassin” as the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Operator. While tales of his exploits are “written off as fairytales at best and gross exaggeration at work,” the mysterious Velikan is sure to help you look badass in Verdansk.
Here’s how to unlock the Velikan Operator Bundle.
The Velikan Operator Bundle is available for purchase in the store for 2,400 CoD Points (or $20). Modern Warfare fans can snag the legendary Megalith Velikan skin, along with legendary blueprints for the Trencher LMG and the Excavator shotgun. The bundle also includes an epic Operator quip, an epic finishing move, an epic vehicle skin, a charm, a calling card, and a spray.
Velikan aside, today’s CoD experience may have been marred by a surge of server issues. Activision Support was investigating connectivity issues across all platforms and players were greeted with the all-too-familiar error code 8192. The game has seemingly stabilized now, however, letting players jump into online play.