How to unlock Velikan Operator Bundle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Nobody knows his name. Nobody knows his identity. And nobody knows what he looks like. What do we know? Don’t get on Velikan’s bad side.

The Shadow Company is introducing a “highly trained assassin” as the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Operator. While tales of his exploits are “written off as fairytales at best and gross exaggeration at work,” the mysterious Velikan is sure to help you look badass in Verdansk.

Here’s how to unlock the Velikan Operator Bundle.

Available now: the Shadow Company's anonymous Operator comes prepared for #ModernWarfare and #Warzone with two Legendary blueprint weapons.



Introducing Velikan: https://t.co/CwJMTbrKVk pic.twitter.com/IQMGpBwVEv — Activision (@Activision) August 18, 2020

The Velikan Operator Bundle is available for purchase in the store for 2,400 CoD Points (or $20). Modern Warfare fans can snag the legendary Megalith Velikan skin, along with legendary blueprints for the Trencher LMG and the Excavator shotgun. The bundle also includes an epic Operator quip, an epic finishing move, an epic vehicle skin, a charm, a calling card, and a spray.

Screengrab via Activision

Velikan aside, today’s CoD experience may have been marred by a surge of server issues. Activision Support was investigating connectivity issues across all platforms and players were greeted with the all-too-familiar error code 8192. The game has seemingly stabilized now, however, letting players jump into online play.