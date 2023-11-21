How to unlock the Throwing Star in Call of Duty: MW3

Frag and semtex grenades aren’t the only lethal projectile options in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Throwing Stars are popular options you can pick up in Modern Warfare 3 after completing a challenge.

Instead of unlocking weapons and equipment purely from gaining ranks, Modern Warfare 3 has a handful of items you need to accomplish specific objectives to unlock. The Throwing Stars are one such weapon, and many players have found this challenge to be difficult. If you’re trying to unlock the Throwing Stars in Modern Warfare 3, here’s what we recommend.

Unlock the Throwing Star in Modern Warfare 3

To unlock the Throwing Star in Modern Warfare 3, you need to get 50 kills with the Throwing Knife. The Throwing Knife is similarly a lethal projectile, but one accessible to you from the start of your Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer journey.

The Throwing Star is locked behind 50 Throwing Knife kills | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Throwing Knife is a one-hit kill weapon, though you need to be precise with your aim. For this challenge, I recommend you play on smaller maps, such as the 24/7 Terminal playlist or the upcoming 24/7 Rust game mode. These maps have tight corridors that allow you to get knife kills much easier than larger, sprawling maps.

The Demolition Vest is also a necessity if you’re trying for Throwing Knife kills. This vest resupplies your lethal and tactical equipment every 25 seconds, which is useful if you cannot resupply your knives by picking them up. I also recommend take the munitions box Field Upgrade, as it is yet another way to supply you with Throwing Knives.

After acquiring 50 Throwing Knife kills, you can officially add the Throwing Star to your loadouts. Just like the Throwing Knife, the Throwing Star is a one-hit kill on almost all targets.