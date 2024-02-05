How to unlock the RAM-9 in MW3 and Warzone

Season one of Modern Warfare 3 added the powerful RAM-7 assault rifle and season two is set to add its little sibling, the RAM-9 SMG.

The RAM-9 is “more maneuverable and agile than its assault rifle counterpart” and is a “bullpup SMG” chambered in 9mm” that is “lethal at close range.” If the RAM-9 is anything like the RAM-7, it will be finding its way into CoD: MW3 multiplayer and Warzone loadouts alike.

“Offering among the best-in-class recoil control and mobility, as well as the most rounds and reserve of any SMG, the RAM-9 may not win any pinpoint accuracy awards (especially a distance), but it can certainly mow down the opposition with high-damage, chamber-emptying assaults, especially as you close in for the kill,” Activision said in a post about season two on the CoD blog.

This new SMG will likely be a very popular gun in MW3 multiplayer and battle royale modes moving forward, so here’s everything there is to know about how to unlock the RAM-9 SMG in MW3 and Warzone.

How to get the RAM-9 SMG in MW3 and Warzone

Navigate to your destination. Image via Activision

The RAM-9 can be unlocked from Sector B6 of the season two battle pass, as shown in the image above.

All players start the season two battle pass in Sector B1 and the RAM-9 can be seen in B6, two sectors to the right. When navigating out of B1, move to B3, and then to B6. All rewards must be unlocked in each Sector before moving on to the next.

In total, it will take 12 battle pass tokens to unlock the RAM-9. Battle pass tokens are earned via gameplay by earning XP in MW3 multiplayer, Warzone, and MW3 Zombies. And along the way, there are plenty of other rewards to earn such as operator skins, weapon blueprints, cosmetics like emblems and charms, and more.

Season two runs from Feb. 7 until the beginning of April 2024, so the battle pass will be available for about two months. Once season two ends, a new, unique unlock challenge for the RAM-9 will be added to the game, so anyone who misses out on season two will be able to unlock the gun and add it to their arsenal moving forward.

This article will be updated once season two is over to reflect the change in how to unlock the RAM-9.