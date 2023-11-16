How to unlock the Priceless Camo in MW3

Modern Warfare 3 has plenty of challenges to complete to unlock camos to enable you to have bragging rights in every lobby and the Priceless Camo is one of the most difficult to obtain.
Each of MW3’s 36 new weapons comes with a wealth of challenges to complete which, for the majority of weapons, consists of four Base Camos and four Mastery Camos to unlock.
The Priceless Camo is the penultimate Mastery Camo available and will require a heap of dedication to unlock, as you’ll have to complete many challenges along the way.
Priceless Camo unlock method in MW3
To unlock the Priceless Camo in MW3, you will need to complete the specific challenge for the gun you are targeting. However, you must first complete 36 Forged Camo challenges, which you can find listed here.
It’s a slippery slope too, as you’ll have to have already completed the Gilded challenges to unlock the Forged challenges and will have had to unlock all of the Base Camos too in order to unlock Mastery Challenges.
Once you have hit that required threshold, you can start diving into the individual challenges for each gun. We’ve provided all the challenges below, along with some tips to help in your grind.
SVA 545
- Get 15 headshots with a magnification scope
Aiming for the chest can help with headshots if your gun recoils.
MTZ-556
- Kill 10 enemies affected by a tactical while in Tac Stance
You’ll automatically enter Tac Stance by default when sliding.
Holger 556
- Get 15 longshot kills while mounted
The longshot distance for assault rifles is 38 meters.
MCW
- Get five kills without dying 10 times
Objective modes like Domination are great for killstreaks.
DG-58
- Get 10 one-burst kills
Hardcore modes are best for getting one-burst kills.
FR 5.56
- Get 15 headshots with a magnification scope
Headshots are easier to obtain in Hardcore modes.
BAS-B
- Get 25 suppressed clean kills
A clean kill requires you to take no damage.
Sidewinder
- Get 25 longshot kills
The longshot distance for battle rifles is 38 meters.
MTZ-762
- Get 15 semi-auto headshots with a magnification scope
Switch to semi-auto mode using the D-Pad on a controller.
Striker
- Get 5 kills without dying 10 times
UAVs are great for locating enemies when you need a streak.
WSP Swarm
- Get 10 Operator Double Kills while in Tac Stance
The 3v3v3 mode Cutthroat is great for double kills.
AMR9
- Get 10 kills while being out of an enemy’s line of sight
Kills from behind are the best way to ensure you are out of sight.
WSP-9
- Get 10 suppressed headshots
Recoil can make getting headshots easier.
Rival-9
- Get 10 suppressed double kills
Enemy objectives usually have multiple enemies to target for double kills.
Striker 9
- Get 15 headshots while moving
Improve your ADS speed for an easier time in this challenge.
Lockwood 680
- Get five hipfire kills while moving
Close range is best for hipfire shotgun kills.
Haymaker
- Get 10 double kills while in Tac Stance
You can change how to activate Tac Stance in your settings.
Riveter
- Get 5 kills without dying 5 times
Maximize your damage range and lower bullet spread for easier kills.
Pulemyot 762
- Get five kills with one mag 10 times
Equip an extended mag to make this challenge easier.
DG-58 LSW
- Get 25 hipfire kills while strafing
Strafing requires you to move your sights left or right while shooting.
Holger 26
- Get 25 hipfire kills while strafing
Reduce recoil on your gun to make this challenge easier.
Bruen MK9
- Get three kills with one mag 10 times
Hardcore modes are an easier way to get kills quickly.
KVD Enforcer
- Get 25 extreme magnification kills
You need to be scoped to at least 8x for an extreme magnification kill.
MCW 6.8
- Get 15 suppressed clean kills
Hardcore mode makes it easy to get kills in one shot, reducing the likelihood of taking damage.
DM56
- Get 15 headshots with iron sights
Go to hardcore mode for quicker kills.
MTZ Interceptor
- Get five kills without dying five times
Get a good view of an objective to rack up kills.
KATT-AMR
- Get three suppressed headshots
You can do this in one game in Hardcore mode.
Longbow
- Get five kills without dying three times
Use distance to your advantage with a sniper rifle.
COR 45
- Get 10 headshot kills
Hardcore is the best way to get headshot kills with a pistol.
Renetti
- Get 25 headshot kills
The recoil with the Renetti can help with headshots.
TYR
- Get 25 kills using a magnification scope
Improve ADS stability in the Gunsmith.
WSP Stinger
- Get 25 kills on enemies affected by tactical while using akimbo attachment
Use the Demolition vest to resupply your tactical equipment every 25 seconds.
RGL-80
- Get 25 double kills
Enemy objectives are a great place for launcher double kills.
Gutter Knife
- Get 25 revenge kills
Revenge kills are earned by killing the enemy that last killed you.
Karambit
- Get 10 kills from behind
Use Dad Silence to sneak up on enemies from behind.