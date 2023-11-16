How to unlock the Priceless Camo in MW3

Time to get your game on.

Modern Warfare 3 has plenty of challenges to complete to unlock camos to enable you to have bragging rights in every lobby and the Priceless Camo is one of the most difficult to obtain.

Each of MW3’s 36 new weapons comes with a wealth of challenges to complete which, for the majority of weapons, consists of four Base Camos and four Mastery Camos to unlock.

The Priceless Camo is the penultimate Mastery Camo available and will require a heap of dedication to unlock, as you’ll have to complete many challenges along the way.

Priceless Camo unlock method in MW3

Work to do. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To unlock the Priceless Camo in MW3, you will need to complete the specific challenge for the gun you are targeting. However, you must first complete 36 Forged Camo challenges, which you can find listed here.

It’s a slippery slope too, as you’ll have to have already completed the Gilded challenges to unlock the Forged challenges and will have had to unlock all of the Base Camos too in order to unlock Mastery Challenges.

Once you have hit that required threshold, you can start diving into the individual challenges for each gun. We’ve provided all the challenges below, along with some tips to help in your grind.