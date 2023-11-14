How to unlock the Golden River camo in MW3

There are countless cosmetics to unlock in Modern Warfare 3, from flashy weapon skins to fancy operators you can equip to show off to your allies and opponents. The Golden River camo, for example, is a shiny skin that shows just how dedicated you are to the grind.

The Golden River camo gives your weapons an artistic flair, featuring a blue and gold colorway that looks like a shimmering body of water. It is also a special animated skin that has the waves slowly move down the gun, whether you’re stationary or in motion.

Usually, players will have to complete a certain number of challenges to unlock some skins in the game. But for the Golden River camo, you must rip through a whole collection of different challenges in multiplayer and Zombies.

Unlocking MW3‘s Golden River camo, explained

To unlock the Golden River camo in MW3, players must complete all four sets of weekly challenges in multiplayer and Zombies. There are four weeks’ worth of challenges lasting until the first season of MW3 begins sometime this December, and each week will feature different challenges to complete. You can check when the next week’s set of challenges will unlock at the top of the weekly challenges screen.

Golden River camo multiplayer challenges (Week one)

The grind is real—but worth it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Kill five operators who killed you with a recommended weapon

Get 20 operator kills with a silenced recommended assault rifle

Get 10 operator sliding kills with a recommended weapon

Get one operator triple kills with a recommended sniper rifle

Get 20 operator kills with the MCW

Get 15 operator kills with sight equipped to a recommended assault rifle

Get 15 operator headshots kills with the MCW

Golden River camo zombie challenges (Week one)

Lock in and face the undead while you can. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Get 250 kills with a recommended weapon

Get 100 kills with a silenced recommended assault rifle

Get 30 kills with PhD Flopper explosions

Get 200 kills in the Medium or High Threat Zone

Get 100 kills with the MCW

Get 150 scoped kills with a recommended assault rifle

Get 150 critical kills with the MCW

Additional weekly challenges will be added to this article as they become available.