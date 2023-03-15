How to unlock Shurikens in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 delivered a plethora of content to both games and DMZ as well. The headliner of this content was the new map of Ashika Island, which was seen as a Rebirth Island replacement for the new version of Warzone. While not as popular as Rebirth, Ashika Island does provide a nice change of pace from the long-range gunfights that are so common on Al Mazrah.

While initially exploring Ashika Island, fans discovered an easter egg relating to a Shuriken. The Shuriken is essentially a throwing star that can cause massive damage when used correctly. The Shurikens are currently a usable piece of equipment on Ashika Island, provided players complete the easter egg correctly.

Of course, Ashika Island is only available in Warzone 2 and DMZ. So when can MW2 players expect to see the Shurikens added into multiplayer?

Can you get the Shurikens in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2?

While some players believed that the Season 2 Reloaded update would deliver the Shurikens to multiplayer, that will not be the case. According to Call of Duty’s blog post about Season 2 Reloaded, the Shurikens “will not be available to be used in Custom Loadouts until after Season 2.”

This means that Season 2 Reloaded will not give players the ability to equip the Shurikens as a piece of equipment in MW2 multiplayer. Instead, players will likely have to wait until at least Season 3, which is set to arrive in mid-April as of right now.

If the Shurikens do come with Season 3, MW2 players can expect to unlock them through either the Battle Pass or an in-game challenge. Once players unlock them, the Shurikens could be used in Custom Loadouts in either MW2 or Warzone 2 as a piece of lethal equipment.