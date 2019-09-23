How to unlock the Pack-a-Punch machine in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Zombies map, Tag der Toten

The final chapter in the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Aether storyline for Zombies became available to PlayStation 4 players today.

Tag der Toten is now playable on PS4—and most longtime Zombies fans will recognize the map as a remake of Call of the Dead from Black Ops. Many players are trying to quickly learn everything they can about Tag der Toten, including how to gain access to the all-important Pack-a-Punch machine.

The Pack-a-Punch is a crucial element in any Zombies map because it allows players to upgrade their weapons and make them more powerful. On some maps, there are several painstaking steps that players will have to follow to unlock the machine. But it’s extremely easy to get the Pack-a-Punch on Tag der Toten.

All you have to do is turn on two power switches and then find a Blue Rock and take it to the top of the Lighthouse.

One power switch is located in the starting area called Docks and the other can be found at the top of the ship in the room called Bridge. The Blue Rock is in the area of the map called Lighthouse Approach. Once you melee it to knock it off the wall, pick it up and carry it to Lighthouse Level 4.

When you get to Lighthouse Level 4, a character named Hermit will drop a platform for you to put the Blue Rock on. Interact with the platform and you’ll be ready to use the Pack-a-Punch.

The Pack-a-Punch machine can spawn in multiple locations. You’ll be able to tell where it is because a bright blue light from the top of the Lighthouse will be shining on its location. Some possible spawn points include Boathouse and Beach.

Once you follow these simple steps, you’ll be able to upgrade your weapons for the rest of that game on Tag der Toten.