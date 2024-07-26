Image Credit: Bethesda
How to unlock Decipher camo in MW3

Step into the unknown.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|

Published: Jul 26, 2024 01:09 pm

There are many different camos you can unlock and use in Modern Warfare 3, but if you’re up for a challenge, then this season’s Decipher camo could be the next target for your collection.

The Decipher camo can only be unlocked by playing Warzone, and parts of the challenges are hidden, making completing them even harder. It’s a fitting theme and good challenge for Call of Duty connoisseurs since it’s part of the redacted section of the challenges. It would take a bit of time to figure out these challenges if you were doing them without any help.

If you’re done wondering and ready to grind for the new season, here’s how to unlock the Decipher camo in MW3.

All challenges for MW3’s Decipher camo

Redacted challenges for MW3 Season 5's Decipher camo
Secrets revealed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Decipher camo in Warzone, there are four different challenges you must complete. The challenge would have required players to experiment with multiple weapons, kill streaks, and other possibilities for the redacted sections of the challenges. If you just want to unlock the camo, however, here are the full challenges to follow:

  • Get 15 Operator kills with a Suppressor Muzzle.
  • Kill 10 downed Operators with a Throwing Knife.
  • Activate three UAVs at the same time.
  • Complete a contract after the third circle, five times.

Although the first three challenges are pretty easy to stumble upon, the final challenge can elude you since many people are usually just looking to frag out instead of completing a contract after the third circle has started to close in. Additionally, some contracts might be harder to complete during the third circle, so players will need to be a lot more selective when positioning around the map.

