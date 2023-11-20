How to unlock Dead Silence in MW3

Dead Silence has been a part of the Call of Duty franchise since the first Modern Warfare title and has made a return in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). There have been several changes to the Field Upgrade perk, though, that you might want to know before unlocking and equipping.

If you are trying to unlock the Dead Silence Field Upgrade in MW3, here’s what you need to do.

What does Dead Silence do in MW3, explained

Dead Silence is a Field Upgrade in MW3 that disables the sound of your footsteps and applies the Ghost perk. You can extend the duration of Dead Silence by getting kills with your gun, melee, or throwing knife.

Alternatively, you can always use the Covert Boots to completely eliminate your footsteps as well.

How to get Dead Silence in MW3

To get the Dead Silence Field Upgrade in Modern Warfare 3, you need to unlock it through an Armory Challenge. To unlock Armory Challenges, you need to reach level 25 in multiplayer. This shouldn’t be too difficult, but I recommend playing the large-scale, objective-based game modes if you are still leveling.

Ensure that Dead Silence is active in your Armory Unlock Challenges | Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you hit level 25, you need to click on the Armory Unlock Challenge screen found under the “Play” section of the multiplayer menu. From here, navigate over to the Field Upgrades category and ensure that the Dead Silence Field Upgrade is either active or in your queue.

You need to complete eight total daily challenges to unlock Dead Silence in Modern Warfare 3. These challenges cycle out in threes every day, so it might take some time to finally unlock this useful piece of equipment. Challenges can range from simply winning a game to getting a certain amount of specific kills with specific weapons.

Dead Silence is an effective tool that can keep you off the map | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Either way, I recommend keeping several loadouts open to equip the necessary tools and complete your daily challenges. Each challenge completed will count toward your goal of eight and will finally result in you being able to equip Dead Silence in-game afterward.