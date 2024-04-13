MW3 Season 3 poster with three Operators gearing up for gunfight and one Operator taking cover.
Image via Activision
Category:
CoD

How to unlock 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath attachment in MW3

Complete your challenge!
Image of Nikhil Bahuguna
Nikhil Bahuguna
|
Published: Apr 13, 2024 11:48 am

Call of Duty’s Blaze Up event went live on April 10, and one of its challenges is to get 40 Operator Kills with the Dragon’s Breath attachment in MW3. You can earn a Double Battle Pass XP token upon completing this challenge.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about unlocking the Dragon’s Breath attachment.

How to get 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath attachment in Modern Warfare 3

12 Gauge Dragon's Breath ammo attachment in Modern Warfare 3
Set your opponents ablaze. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath attachment in MW3, you need to reach Level 28 with the Expedite 12 shotgun or complete its Armory Unlock challenges after reaching Level 25. Once unlocked, you can use this attachment with all shotguns except the Riveter.

Here’s a list of eight shotguns that you can use:

  • Expedite 12
  • KV Broadside
  • Lockwood 680
  • Haymaker
  • Lockwood 300
  • Bryson 800
  • MX Guardian
  • Bryson 890

Best ways to complete the Dragon’s Breath attachment challenge in MW3

Securing 40 kills with a shotgun while sliding or crouching requires effort. We recommend running the 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath attachment with the Lockwood 680 and simply queue for Small Map Mosh Pit. You will constantly run into enemies in this mode, and you can feasibly complete the challenge in just a handful of games.

Here are all the attachments, including the 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath, for the Lockwood 680 that will help you decimate your targets at short range:

Lockwood 680 equipped with five attachments including the dragon's breath ammunition in MW3
Surprise them with this shotgun’s range. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Muzzle: XTEN Full Choke
  • Barrel: Bryson Hammerforged Long Barrel
  • Stock: Sawed Off Mod
  • Ammunition: 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath
  • Bolt: Express Light Bolt

The Blaze Up event ends on April 24 in Call of Duty, a few days before Season 3 Reloaded is expected to go live in MW3 and Warzone.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article What is a Clean Kill in MW3?
Two MW3 characters locking horns on the battlefield.
Category: CoD
CoD
What is a Clean Kill in MW3?
Blaine Polhamus and others Blaine Polhamus and others Apr 12, 2024
Read Article The best SMG in Warzone season 3
A screenshot of a purple WSP Swarm with fun weapon charm in Warzone's firing range.
Category: CoD
CoD
The best SMG in Warzone season 3
Scott Duwe and others Scott Duwe and others Apr 12, 2024
Read Article MW3 player sparks AI moderation debate after 3-day ban over private voice chat 
An image of MW3 operators in Zombies mode
Category: CoD
CoD
MW3 player sparks AI moderation debate after 3-day ban over private voice chat 
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What is a Clean Kill in MW3?
Two MW3 characters locking horns on the battlefield.
Category: CoD
CoD
What is a Clean Kill in MW3?
Blaine Polhamus and others Blaine Polhamus and others Apr 12, 2024
Read Article The best SMG in Warzone season 3
A screenshot of a purple WSP Swarm with fun weapon charm in Warzone's firing range.
Category: CoD
CoD
The best SMG in Warzone season 3
Scott Duwe and others Scott Duwe and others Apr 12, 2024
Read Article MW3 player sparks AI moderation debate after 3-day ban over private voice chat 
An image of MW3 operators in Zombies mode
Category: CoD
CoD
MW3 player sparks AI moderation debate after 3-day ban over private voice chat 
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 12, 2024
Author
Nikhil Bahuguna
Nikhil is a freelance writer who’s been writing about games since 2020. In his free time, you can find Nikhil setting a red carpet in Valorant.