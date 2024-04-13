How to unlock 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath attachment in MW3

Call of Duty’s Blaze Up event went live on April 10, and one of its challenges is to get 40 Operator Kills with the Dragon’s Breath attachment in MW3. You can earn a Double Battle Pass XP token upon completing this challenge.
Here’s everything you need to know about unlocking the Dragon’s Breath attachment.
How to get 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath attachment in Modern Warfare 3
To get the 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath attachment in MW3, you need to reach Level 28 with the Expedite 12 shotgun or complete its Armory Unlock challenges after reaching Level 25. Once unlocked, you can use this attachment with all shotguns except the Riveter.
Here’s a list of eight shotguns that you can use:
- Expedite 12
- KV Broadside
- Lockwood 680
- Haymaker
- Lockwood 300
- Bryson 800
- MX Guardian
- Bryson 890
Best ways to complete the Dragon’s Breath attachment challenge in MW3
Securing 40 kills with a shotgun while sliding or crouching requires effort. We recommend running the 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath attachment with the Lockwood 680 and simply queue for Small Map Mosh Pit. You will constantly run into enemies in this mode, and you can feasibly complete the challenge in just a handful of games.
Here are all the attachments, including the 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath, for the Lockwood 680 that will help you decimate your targets at short range:
- Muzzle: XTEN Full Choke
- Barrel: Bryson Hammerforged Long Barrel
- Stock: Sawed Off Mod
- Ammunition: 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath
- Bolt: Express Light Bolt
The Blaze Up event ends on April 24 in Call of Duty, a few days before Season 3 Reloaded is expected to go live in MW3 and Warzone.