How to unlock 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath attachment in MW3

Call of Duty’s Blaze Up event went live on April 10, and one of its challenges is to get 40 Operator Kills with the Dragon’s Breath attachment in MW3. You can earn a Double Battle Pass XP token upon completing this challenge.

Here’s everything you need to know about unlocking the Dragon’s Breath attachment.

How to get 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath attachment in Modern Warfare 3

Set your opponents ablaze. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath attachment in MW3, you need to reach Level 28 with the Expedite 12 shotgun or complete its Armory Unlock challenges after reaching Level 25. Once unlocked, you can use this attachment with all shotguns except the Riveter.

Here’s a list of eight shotguns that you can use:

Expedite 12

KV Broadside

Lockwood 680

Haymaker

Lockwood 300

Bryson 800

MX Guardian

Bryson 890

Best ways to complete the Dragon’s Breath attachment challenge in MW3

Securing 40 kills with a shotgun while sliding or crouching requires effort. We recommend running the 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath attachment with the Lockwood 680 and simply queue for Small Map Mosh Pit. You will constantly run into enemies in this mode, and you can feasibly complete the challenge in just a handful of games.

Here are all the attachments, including the 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath, for the Lockwood 680 that will help you decimate your targets at short range:

Surprise them with this shotgun’s range. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Muzzle: XTEN Full Choke

XTEN Full Choke Barrel: Bryson Hammerforged Long Barrel

Bryson Hammerforged Long Barrel Stock: Sawed Off Mod

Sawed Off Mod Ammunition: 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath

12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath Bolt: Express Light Bolt

The Blaze Up event ends on April 24 in Call of Duty, a few days before Season 3 Reloaded is expected to go live in MW3 and Warzone.

