How to stun Special Zombies in MW3 Zombies

The Shocked mission in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Zombies requires you to stun five special zombie types and 25 regular zombies. To complete this mission, you not only need to know how to shock enemies but also how to find the best targets.

Urzikstan is brimming with regular zombies that you can quickly dispatch, but special zombies are much harder to kill. The Mangler, Disciple, and Mimic are just a few of the elite and special zombies that you can stun to get progress on this mission.

If you are trying to stun zombies in Modern Warfare Zombies (MWZ), here’s what you need to do.

How to get Dead Wire Ammo Mod in MW3 Zombies

Aether Nests can be identified as the symbol above | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best way to stun zombies in MW3 is to find the Dead Wire Ammo Mod. This is an ammo modification that will allow you to stun and temporarily incapacitate enemies simply by firing regular rounds.

The best way to acquire the Dead Wire Ammo Mod is by clearing out Aether Nests. At the end of an Aether Nest, the cache inside will typically contain various rewards, including weapon mods. Note that this loot is randomized, so it might take some time. Personally, I had to fight through three Aether Nests before I finally found my Dead Wire Ammo Mod.

How to stun special zombies in MW3

You can stun both regular and special or elite zombies by adding the Dead Wire Ammo Mod to your weapon of choice. I highly recommend selecting an automatic rifle that doesn’t deal too high damage. If your gun deals a lot of damage, then the zombies might die before the stun counts toward your mission progress.

Though you can wrack up zombie stuns by simply walking around the higher-danger areas of Urzikstan, the best way to accumulate zombie stuns quickly is by completing an Escort mission. During escort missions, you will run into both regular zombies and a few special types.

You will want to complete the escort missions in a lower-danger area. Lower threat areas typically spawn Manglers on escort missions instead of Disciples, which are impervious to stuns. You might need to run through a couple of escort missions, but this should complete the Shocked mission in MW3 easily.