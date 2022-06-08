How to sign up for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 open beta

The Call of Duty series has many titles, but none come close to the success of Modern Warfare when it comes to its overall popularity and sales.

After the 2019 reboot of the first Modern Warfare game, fans have been wondering when Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will release—and the wait is getting shorter every day. Though Modern Warfare II is scheduled for an Oct. 28 release, dedicated fans won’t need to wait that long to try out the game.

Like previous years, Modern Warfare II will first be available in open beta, and PlayStation players will have even earlier access. The open beta will kick off five days earlier than any other platform on PS4 and PS5. Here’s how you can sign up for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II open beta.

How can you sign up for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II open beta?

Players can sign up for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s open beta by pre-ordering the game on their platform of choice.

At time of writing, the open beta for Modern Warfare II doesn’t have a set date. The developers generally release the official release date first, and the open beta kicks off a week or two before the game is scheduled for a full release. If you pre-purchase the game, it’ll be available for download when the open beta launches.

How many GB is Modern Warfare II?

The full release of Modern Warfare II is likely to have a file size of over 45 GB. The remastered version of the game, which included the campaign, took up over 44 GB of storage. The full version with all the multiplayer maps will likely need a large chunk of space on your hard drive.

Call of Duty games have increased in size over the last few years. Even the major patches for the franchise can have a file size of over 30 GB, meaning you may need to reassemble your drives if you’re running out of space.