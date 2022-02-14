“Bravo Six, going dark.”

If you just heard the sound of night vision goggles powering up in your head, you were likely very excited to find out the news that 2022’s Call of Duty title will be a sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare.

Fans of Infinity Ward’s series set in modern times with current day weaponry were thrilled to find out the news that MW2 is coming, alongside a new Warzone experience, both built from the ground up on an all-new engine.

Let’s start with a look ahead:

✅ COD 2022 is a sequel to MW 2019, and being designed with a new #Warzone experience (both led by @InfinityWard)

✅ A massive evolution of BR, with an all-new playspace and new sandbox mode

✅ A new engine powering both the new game and #Warzone — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 11, 2022

While fans are currently playing Vanguard and the original Warzone, many are hyped to get their hands on the new experiences coming later this year. The wait ahead might be long, but the new games will be here before many will know it.

Here’s when Modern Warfare II is coming out.

When do Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 release?

Here’s all of the information confirmed by Activision in a special blog post from Feb. 11, 2022:

This year’s Call of Duty is a sequel to Modern Warfare 2019​.

The new game and a new Warzone experience are designed together from the ground-up​.

Expect a massive evolution of Battle Royale with all-new playspace and a new sandbox mode​.

A new engine powers both the new Call of Duty game release and Warzone.

Development on both the new Call of Duty and the Warzone experience is being led by Infinity Ward.

Activision also confirmed that the new CoD game, likely Modern Warfare II, will be releasing sometime in “fall 2022.” This means the game will likely release, as usual, in either October or November of 2022. It will most likely come out in the first few weeks of November as the new CoD title normally does.

Check back here for more information once the official and final release date is confirmed.