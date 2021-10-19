How to play the Infected Game Mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

It’s almost Halloween and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players are in for a treat. With the Haunting event rolling out, players will have access to multiple limited-time game modes like the Scream Deathmatch and Ghosts of Verdansk.

There are more than two limited-time game modes, however, and Infected is another one. Combined with the Prop Hunt Halloween game mode, these four limited-time additions will go live on Oct. 19.

Participating in any of these game modes is relatively simple since you’ll only need to navigate to the game’s Multiplayer menu and choose the game mode you’d like to try. If you’re looking to play Infected, you’ll need to choose it in Black Ops Cold War’s Multiplayer menu and then queue for a game. Once you start searching for a match, you should find yourself in an Infected lobby within a few minutes.

In the Infected game mode, a team of Operators battles against Zombies that will be trying to make the Operators join their side. While surviving against a team of Zombies that never give up may seem hard, Operators will have a few tricks up their sleeves that will help them in the battle. Killing a Zombie, for example, will grant players movement and slide speed bonuses alongside various power-ups.

Limited-time game modes aren’t the only exciting part of the Haunting event. There will also be themed operator packs packed with seasonal cosmetics, and the packs will only be available for a couple of days since players will only be able to purchase them until Oct. 24.

The game modes will only be available throughout the event as well, meaning if you enjoy any of the game modes, it may be a wise idea to play them as much as possible before they rotate out for a year.